Q CELLS to Launch Latest All-Black Half-Cell Module with 25-Year Warranty to U.S. Market

Q CELLS (or "the Company"), one of the largest solar cell and module manufacturers in the world, has announced that it will launch its new solar module, the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+, into the U.S. market in September 2019. The Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ module, which boasts an all-black facade for superior aesthetics and an extensive 25-year product warranty, is the new iteration of the popular and award-winning Q.PEAK DUO solar modules series.



More Headlines Articles

A broader portfolio for a broadening marketThis latest version of Q CELLS' half-cell monocrystalline solar module range is manufactured with larger cells which boast dimensions of 161.70 mm (as opposed to the 156.75 mm cell dimensions found in the G5 range). These larger cells help each module deliver up to 6% more power, meaning that the 120 cell Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ version can deliver up to 345 Wp. The product is also assembled at Q CELLS' Dalton facility located in Georgia, U.S., the largest solar module manufacturing facility in the western hemisphere.The Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ solar module is an ideal solution for the U.S. residential solar market. The product also boasts optimized shading behavior, which is a vital feature for many rooftop installations. The upper and lower sections of the module can operate independently, reducing the impact of shading and thereby increasing energy yields. With the contribution of this function, the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ can generate much more power, especially on residential as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops. The Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ also offers long-term reliability with a 25-year product warranty and one of the lowest degradation rates in the industry, which guarantees 85% initial performance in the 25th year. Furthermore, the module is manufactured using Q CELLS' patent-protected passivation technology, which is a key ingredient in the Company's Q.ANTUM Technology. Additional cutting-edge technological and security features of Q.ANTUM Technology include excellent Anti LeTID (light and elevated temperature induced degradation), Anti LID (light induced degradation), and Anti PID (potential induced degradation) performance, as well as Hot-Spot Protect and traceable quality with Tra.Q laser identification to protect against counterfeiting. Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS, remarked: "The Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ represents yet another step towards more accessible and reliable solar power for all, due to its higher output and 25-year product warranty. We are equally excited about the opportunity to produce this higher performing module at our new Dalton facility in Georgia, and look forward to better serving the American market with U.S.-assembled products."Q CELLS continues to earn market leadership to dateQ CELLS was recently recognized by leading energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables ("Wood Mackenzie") as the number one residential module provider in the industry for Q1 2019, according to data from its Q2 2019 U.S. PV Leaderboard report, following its residential market leadership in 2018. Wood Mackenzie's U.S. PV Leaderboard is a quarterly report that publishes the market share of various players within the solar industry, including installers, financiers, inverter manufacturers, and module manufacturers. Q CELLS tops the list for 2019 YTD with 27% market share in the residential module sector, for 2018 with 14.5% residential market share. Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim added: "Securing top residential market share in the U.S. is a testament to our growing brand recognition built by dedicated customers and partners. With our premium modules assembled in the U.S., Q CELLS will continue its quest to deliver top-quality products and services to the American market."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.