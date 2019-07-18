SimpliPhi Power Again Increases Capacity Across Entire Energy Storage Product Line While Lowering Prices

For the second time in less than two years, SimpliPhi Power is increasing storage capacity and reducing prices across its entire line of energy storage and management solutions -- responding to escalating global demand for higher energy density batteries that are safer, more reliable and efficient at a greater value.



The company's top selling PHI 3.5 and PHI 2.7 kWh battery models are now enhanced to offer greater energy capacity, increased to PHI 3.8 kWh and PHI 2.9 kWh respectively while maintaining the same compact size, low weight, scalability and high performance. The all-in-one AccESS, ExprESS and Genny product lines will also feature higher capacity PHI batteries and a lower up-front price per kWh."Last year, global energy storage deployments grew 147 percent to reach 6 gigawatt-hours, and analysts forecast this is only the beginning of what promises to be exponential growth for the market," says SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "But in order to realize this market potential, our industry needs to keep innovating to improve price points, boost performance and improve safety. Year after year SimpliPhi continues to raise the bar. We employ only the safest lithium ion chemistry, lithium ferro phosphate, without cobalt. Our product performance is the best in the industry. We've again increased our capacity across our commercial, residential and mobile power solutions. It's all part of our commitment to accelerating global energy storage deployments to ensure that every person worldwide has the ability to generate their own power, store it, and take it with them, on their terms."SimpliPhi's product improvements come just in time to respond to a statewide backup power emergency in the company's home state of California. "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" (PSPS) announced by the top three utilities, PG&E, SCE and SDG&E, were created to mitigate the risk of fire from damaged transmission lines in areas designated "High Fire Threat Districts" by the CPUC, where a combination of extreme drought, new vegetation from recent rain and increasingly violent winds threaten the integrity of utility infrastructure. Approximately 11 million people and thousands of businesses within these "high fire threat districts" risk losing power for hours or days at a time through the summer and fall and need to quickly deploy emergency power measures. To support this statewide effort to build customer-sited capacity and resilience, SimpliPhi is discounting its improved, higher capacity PHI batteries and integrated systems to California home and business owners, offering drop-shipping anywhere in California, or local pick up from its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Oxnard."PSPS caught California by surprise, and as a California company whose operations and employees are personally affected by these utility blackouts, we've introduced our 'Energize California' initiative to do all we can to get back-up energy storage solutions into the hands of Californians who need them as quickly and affordably as possible," adds Von Burg.About SimpliPhi PowerWith a mission to create universal access to reliable, safe and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit SimpliPhipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower or Facebook and LinkedIn.