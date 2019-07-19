Rebranding and Launching the Brand New Name Earthava

Last month we were excited to announce our company brand new name Earthava. The change was crucial for our company as the old name Survival Renewable Energy was no longer reflecting our goal nor our mission.



We become aware the planet has more aspects to it than just renewable energy, so we wanted to expand our mission to other issues and aspects including Fossil fuels, Wildlife, Plastic pollution, and unethical brands that are using materials that harm the environment and many more. Earthava will still mainly focus on renewable energy, and we will continue to provide information and updates about the industry, we just wanted to expand and talk about other issues freely without the limitations of the old name (SRE).Earthava is now the perfect name to serve our goal, and it comprises two-part. Earth and ava. Ava is a feminine given name means life and in another language it means voice or sound. So the name combined means Earth's life or Earth's sound. Which is not only short and easy to remember but also meaningful.Keep in touch with us, if you have any question, otherwise, keep supporting us and we will do our best to spread awareness about saving the earth and the importance of renewable energy.