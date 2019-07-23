Ready to Scale, Eos Energy Storage Adds New Leadership

Today, Eos Energy Storage (Eos) introduced new management to industrialize and scale its aqueous zinc battery solution. Joe Mastrangelo joins Eos as Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Walsh as Senior Commercial Advisor, and Mack Treece as Chief Financial Officer. Addition of veteran leadership will support Eos' growth as the company deploys product on 4 continents and builds out manufacturing capability in the U.S.



Joe Mastrangelo stepped in as CEO of Eos after serving as Board Advisor for the company since August 2018. Joe brings decades of energy industry experience leading diverse teams to develop and deploy commercial scale projects around the world. Before coming to Eos, Joe was President and CEO of Gas Power Systems for GE Power, a global business of more than 15,000 employees in 60+ countries working to power the world by combining the most advanced gas-fired technologies with digital innovation. Joe also served as CEO of GE's Power Conversion business, applying power conversion solutions to increase the efficiency of the world's energy infrastructure."It is clear to me that storage is the key to scaling clean energy faster. Eos has established a solid foundation of learning and has optimized a lithium alternative solution that is ready to scale and meet the world's rapidly growing demand for energy storage. I'm proud to lead this team at an exciting and crucial moment for the company." said Mastrangelo.Eos also added industry leader Kevin Walsh as Senior Commercial Advisor to help guide the company's strategy and commercial operations. Mr. Walsh was most recently Managing Director and Head of US Renewable Energy at GE Energy Financial Services (GE-EFS) where he led the investment by GE-EFS of $16 billion in renewable energy projects. Walsh held various leadership roles in Power, International, Capital Markets and Asset Management during his tenure at GE EFS. Kevin is also Senior Operating Partner at Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, member of the Board of the Connecticut Greenbank, and Board Member Emeritus for the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE)."For renewables to scale faster, we need storage that is cost competitive and as reliable as existing energy solutions. The new Eos Aurora solution is uniquely positioned to compete and disrupt the sector worldwide. It is a solution the world urgently needs." said Walsh.To plan and manage the financial strategies for Eos at this important inflection point, Eos has added Mack Treece as its CFO. Prior to Eos, Mack was the CEO of Viridity Energy Solutions, Inc. where he grew the company and orchestrated its sale to Ormat Technologies. As COO and CFO of Viridity, he was responsible for all day-to-day operations including sales, marketing, operations and finance. Treece has over 20 years' experience in senior management positions, with a specific focus on successfully scaling young companies into dominant market positions. Mack has a MBA from Widener University, a BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia, McIntire School of Commerce and he attended Insead's International Executive program."At this key point in Eos' journey, I'm excited to help the company invest in growth as we build GWh per year production capability and expand our operations in the field. With accessible materials, simple design and automated manufacturing, we're well positioned to drive down battery costs and deploy our systems around the world." said Treece. "We're ready to scale."About Eos Energy StorageEos Energy Storage is ready to help scale clean energy faster. Eos battery solutions ensure renewables are as reliable and competitive as the market expects and sustainable as the world needs. The Eos Aurora® system integrates the company's aqueous, zinc battery technology (Znyth®) to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to Lithium Ion. Optimized with relentless testing, the Eos Aurora is non-flammable, proven to perform, made with widely available materials and is fully recyclable. Eos Energy System is headquartered in Edison, NJ.