Solar FlexRack Signs Supply Contract with Swinerton for 26.4 MWAC Solar Project

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has completed a contract to supply a 26.4 MWAC solar power generation plant for Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE). SRE will serve as the project's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm. The Tobacco Valley solar project, located in Simsbury, Connecticut, will be installed with Solar FlexRack's industry-leading Series G3-X fixed tilt solution, known for its ease of installation and reliable performance in challenging climates.



George Hershman, General Manager, Swinerton Renewable Energy commented, "Swinerton Renewable Energy is dedicated to building solar projects that provide maximum value for our clients, our partners and the community, and our suppliers are instrumental in meeting this goal. We're pleased to have a proven partner like Solar FlexRack on this project.""Swinerton Renewable Energy is an employee-owned organization which maintains a high standard for the work they complete, their employees and commitment to the communities in which they work. They build responsibly and that philosophy is driven throughout their organization," said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack.Solar power energy delivers emissions-free electricity that helps reduce Greenhouse Gases (GHG). GHG are major contributors to global warming and climate change. As of 2018, there are over 64,000 megawatts of solar installed in the US or enough solar to power a population the size of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island combined. The solar industry employs over 242,000 Americans and the amount of solar installed per year has doubled almost every year since 2010. The continuous adoption of solar energy has helped to drive down its cost and, today, solar is one of the lower-cost energy solutions available.Construction is currently underway, and the Tobacco Valley solar project is scheduled for completion in 2019. In all, the project is expected to generate enough energy to power 6,800 homes and create over 300 construction jobs.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.