PVinsights: Solar slides as China data dents demand prospects

Mono-crystalline PERC cell prices inched lower this week in thin trading, as its outlook remained grim after major suppliersÂ¡Â¦ bleak comments on the demand in August, which bolstered expectations of a continuous oversupply later this month. Moreover, mono-PERC cell prices touched new low on Wednesday since as uncertainty over trade talks of major players injected pessimism to the demand outlook and stockpiles in the warehouses of major Chinese suppliers jumped to the highest in a year.

Polysilicon prices fell this week as buyers worried about slowing demand growth in China, but mono-grade polysilicon demand outperformed on the report that global demand will rely more on mono-crystalline products. Since the slower than expected mono-grade polysilicon capacity expansion countered the increasing demand, the tightened supply kept the high-purity polysilicon price stable in short term. In general, multi-grade polysilicon pricing led overall polysilicon prices lower this week after Chinese suppliers warned of a broad slowdown in demand.



More Headlines Articles

Mono-crystalline wafer prices were steady this week, ending slightly lower in the beginning of this month, as market tensions stoked by the moves of downstream players to hike mono PERC cell price reductions overshadowed tightened supplies and expectations of rising demand. On the other hand, multi-crystalline wafer prices edged lower this week, as major multi-crystalline wafer makers still continued to operate in high utilization rates, the oversupply situation persists, even as the production cut efforts made by other 2nd and 3rd tier peers were eroded. Furthermore, while the prospect of upstream polysilicon weakness had given the suppliers a room to have the potential paces of price reduction, the price pressure is still intensified.Mono-crystalline PERC cell prices inched lower this week in thin trading, as its outlook remained grim after major suppliersÂ¡Â¦ bleak comments on the demand in August, which bolstered expectations of a continuous oversupply later this month. Moreover, mono-PERC cell prices touched new low on Wednesday since as uncertainty over trade talks of major players injected pessimism to the demand outlook and stockpiles in the warehouses of major Chinese suppliers jumped to the highest in a year. On the other hand, multi-crystalline cell prices fell to a five-weeks low this week after Chinese suppliers kept the door open for price cuts, though buyers were wary of purchasing cells aggressively until their order reviews later this month.Module prices tumbled this week after a survey showed the mood among major market players darkened more than expected in summer, raising pressure on the producers to ease supply glut as early as possible. Following the price correction of upstream cells, Chinese module makers even lower solar panel prices at larger scope amid escalating global competition. Furthermore, some Chinese module suppliers tend to firstly lower the prices of high-efficiency products, leading mono-crystalline PERC modules to drop at notable rates. In China, as the domestic demand remains sluggish, solar panel suppliers suffered from intensified competition, and such price rout also extended to other overseas countries.