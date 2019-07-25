CALSSA to Mobilize 400 Solar & Storage Workers at Annual Lobby Day & Info Fair

Sacramento, CA - CALSSA is hosting its sixth annual Solar and Storage Worker Lobby Day & Info Fair at the California state capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday, August 21.



As the state's largest clean energy trade group, CALSSA aims to turn out 400 workers this year and to expand upon the day's activities by offering an informational fair to educate California lawmakers and their staff about the latest solar and storage technologies as well as foster business-to-business networking opportunities. In between lobbying meetings, CALSSA will also offer technical workshops for installers on the capitol grounds as part of the day's activities."Elected officials are constantly bombarded with messaging from lobbyists, but when an elected official sits down and talks directly with a worker from their hometown, it cuts through all that noise, and the message gets through," said CALSSA Executive Director, Bernadette Del Chiaro.Past Lobby Day attendees have come from all over the state representing all areas of the California solar and storage market including local and national contractors, manufacturers, services providers, and suppliers.Pete Marsh of Vector Green Power & Materials attended a previous CALSSA lobby day, "It was fantastic! Well organized and effective at moving the needle with lawmakers."For Rafael Valdez of Westhaven Solar, "It was a moment in my life I'll never forget. It has given me a new perspective on the way things are changed in the state of California and I look forward to more of these events."This event is open to all professionals in the California solar and storage industry and sponsorships and tabling opportunities still exist. Learn more and RSVP here: https://calssa.org/lobby-day.…………………About California Solar & Storage Association: Since 1977, the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) has advanced the common interests of the solar and storage industry, helping make California's market the most robust in the United States. Comprised of over five hundred contractors, manufacturers, distributors, developers, engineers, consultants and educational organizations, we represent a diverse membership committed to growing the California solar and storage industry. www.CALSSA.org.