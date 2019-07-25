House and Senate Introduce Legislation for 5-Year Extension of the Solar Investment Tax Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Representatives Mike Thompson (D-CA), Paul Cook (R-CA), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) today introduced companion bills with a five-year 30% extension of Section 48 and Section 25D Solar Investment Tax Credits (ITC). The Renewable Energy Extension Act will call for the extension of the tax credits.



Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, urging lawmakers to pass this critical legislation:"These bills are clear, easy wins members of Congress can deliver to their constituents that create jobs, bolster the economy and address climate change. Polling shows that Americans across the political spectrum are concerned about our changing climate and they strongly support solar."Since 2005, when the ITC was first passed by the Republican-led Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush, the ITC has created hundreds of thousands of jobs, sparked more than $140 billion in private investment and helped grow solar deployment by more than 10,000%."Now is not the time to turn our backs on this American success story. The ITC is the strongest policy there is to support clean energy development, grow the economy, create jobs, and meaningfully cut emissions."We are grateful to Sen. Cortez Masto, Rep.Thompson, Rep. Cook and Rep. Fitzpatrick for their leadership and are eager to build on the bipartisan support this legislation already enjoys. In the next several months, we look forward to working with all members of Congress to move this legislation over the finish line."