Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust invests Â£7 million in new energy technology

Design and construction is set to be completed by the end of April 2020. It includes the installation of a new 1.5MW combined heat and power unit that will generate power onsite at Wonford Hospital, as well as roof mounted solar panels at Wonford and Heavitree Hospitals and Mardon Neuro-Rehabilitation Centre in Exeter.



Wonford and Heavitree Hospitals will also benefit from new LED light fittings and improvements to the air conditioning systems, while Mardon Neuro-Rehabilitation Centre will profit from the installation of new energy-efficient boilers.Once complete, it will reduce annual emissions by more than 2,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide - the equivalent to taking more than 1,450 cars off the road.The work is part of the RD&E's wider sustainability programme to help it lower energy costs and become a greener organisation with a smaller carbon footprint.Robert Steele, the Trust's Deputy Director of Strategic Capital Planning, said: "As a major hospital providing round-the-clock services, we consume large amounts of energy so we're committed to a range of measures to help us continually improve energy efficiency. This initiative with Centrica is a major part of our approach to reduce the amount of money we spend on energy and utilities, releasing more funds to invest in frontline patient care and other vital functions. At the same time, reducing our energy consumption helps reduce our environmental impact."Liz O'Driscoll, Programme Director at Exeter City Futures, a local community interest company working with the RD&E and other local organisations for a healthier and more sustainable Exeter, said: "We are thrilled to see such a huge commitment from one of our board member organisations to increase its energy efficiency, transition to greener energy and significantly cut its carbon emissions. This is a demonstration of the positive action that is now being taken across the city as key Exeter organisations come together around shared goals; working towards a truly sustainable Exeter."Tony Orton, Head of Business Development - Healthcare Solutions at Centrica Business Solutions said: "The energy infrastructure improvement project will deliver a huge saving for the Trust as well as contributing significantly towards its carbon reduction targets."Our analysis shows that if this approach was replicated across just half of the NHS estate it would save more than £130 million a year, money that can be reinvested in frontline services."The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust provides integrated acute and community health and care services across Exeter and East and Mid Devon. With 8,000 staff, it manages a large acute teaching hospital, twelve community sites and provides services to a core population of over 450,000.Centrica's British Gas business supplies more than 1,300 NHS providers with energy products and services.