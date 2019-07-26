ACS/Uni-Fabâ„¢ Launches ROI Calculator
Tool assesses cost savings when using pre-fabricated assemblies compared to traditional installations
ACS/Uni-Fab™ has launched a new ROI calculator to assist contractors with comparing costs associated with traditional installations versus pre-fabricated assembly installations. The tool uses labor rates, material costs, and time estimates to assess cost savings when using pre-fabricated assemblies versus traditional installations. The calculator is designed to show how pre-fab adds value to jobs by connecting labor savings with dollars saved.
To use the tool, contractors will select items and quantities needed for the project. The contractors will also enter a labor rate, which provides a new level of flexibility. This rate uses the NECA Labor Efficiency standard to calculate installation time. Based on these inputs a report comparing time and material costs is generated.
ACS/Uni-Fab Pre-Fabricated Device Assemblies range from basic assemblies to fully engineered systems, designed and packaged by room to reduce installation time by 60%.
