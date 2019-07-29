Fronius to open the “24 hours of sun ACADEMY” in September

(Wels, 29.07.2019) Small groups of learners, content tailored to individual requirements, communicated by passionate experts, personal support and buildings kitted out with the latest technology - this is some of what awaits attendees at the "24 hours of sun ACADEMY". Fronius International GmbH will be opening the new training centre in September at the company's headquarters in Wels (Upper Austria).



"We have a clear goal," explains Martin Hackl, Global Director Solar Energy. "We want to give installers the very best support and equip them so they can expertly support their customers in their personal energy revolution." To achieve this goal, in September Fronius International GmbH will be opening a new training centre at its headquarters in Wels. A team of experienced PV experts at the "24 hours of sun ACADEMY" will cover key topics based on real-life examples, and share specialist know-how relating to renewable energy solutions for homes and commercial applications. Participants will be taught practical aspects covering configuration, planning, commissioning and maintenance for all fields in energy sector integration, including photovoltaics, storage systems heating/cooling and e-mobility as well as monitoring and analysis. Qualification training will also be held for Fronius System Partners. Training modules are specifically tailored to the requirements and wishes of the customer.Equipped for every challenge"The energy revolution means new and complex areas are increasingly opening up such as e-mobility, battery and heat storage technologies plus the interconnection of sectors that demand a high degree of new know-how," explains Volker Haider, Head of Training & Education at Fronius Solar Energy. "We help installers to get equipped for the challenges of today and tomorrow." The latest teaching and learning methods will be applied in the ‘24 hours of sun ACADEMY', including a mix of presentations, workshops and practical exercise units, that are precisely tailored to the requirements and wishes of the group. The participants will work on real devices and practise situations they will be confronted with in real life. "These methods will help us to effectively communicate the key information," continues Haider. The concept is supplemented by an extensive portfolio of webinars, e-learning courses and training videos that trainees can follow online.Personal support and continuing developmentAs well as training the participants, Haider believes it is essential that those attending should feel comfortable when attending the courses. So, it is important to give students personal support and take time for them. "Our intention at the 24 hours of sun ACADEMY is that learning should be fun and that, when they leave us, attendees are able to use the knowledge they have gained. There is a great need to support our customers and partners in their continuing development, and so help them gain a competitive edge," he emphasises. Training courses will be held at the "24 hours of sun ACADEMY" more or less every week of the year. To find out more about the Academy and what's on offer go to the homepage (www.fronius.com) or watch out for the Fronius newsletter."One of the best things about this job is time and again seeing customers leave full of enthusiasm at the end of the training, because our sustainable approach has really sunk in. This way the vision of 24 hours of sun starts to become real, with installers who have become real partners and people who will make the energy revolution happen," enthuses Haider.About Fronius Solar EnergyThe Fronius Business Unit (BU) Solar Energy has been developing photovoltaic energy solutions and distributing its products through a global network of expert installation, service and sales partners since 1992. More than 20 Solar Energy subsidiaries, an export ratio of over 90 percent and a total output of more than 14 Gigawatts from installed inverters are testament to this. Its mission is to achieve 24 hours of sun. Day after day Fronius is hard at work turning this vision of a future in which 100% of the world's energy needs are covered by renewable sources into a reality. With this in mind, Fronius develops energy solutions to generate, store, distribute and consume solar energy economically and intelligently.