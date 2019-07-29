HAT, FONDACO, EQUITER AND SINLOC ANNOUNCE THE SALE OF INTERPORTO SOLARE TO CONTOURGLOBAL SOLAR HOLDINGS (ITALY)

Interporto Solare developed and operates 5 solar PV plants, for an aggregated capacity of 12.4MWp with an average annual production in excess of 14.5GWh, on the roofs and shelters of Interporto di Padova, one of the most important logistic centres in Northern Italy. The plants are operational since 2010 and benefit from the GSE incentive scheme.



ContourGlobal is a global power generation company that develops, acquires and operates renewable energy power plants for an overall installed capacity of 4.3 GW in 20 countries across 3 different continents. ContourGlobal Solar Holdings (Italy), the acquisition vehicle of Interporto Solare, is a joint venture between ContourGlobal and Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG and is a prime energy player. Through its controlled entities, ContourGlobal Solar Holdings owns and manages 48 solar PV plants, all located in Italy, for an overall installed capacity of 77.4MWp.Prothea acted as exclusive financial advisor to ContourGlobal and Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners, with a team lead by Managing Director Mr. David Armanini and including Associate Mr. Tommaso Angela and Senior Analyst Mr. Pietro Torrente. On the buy-side, Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli & Partners, acted as legal advisor, Moroni & Partners, as technical advisor, Pavia e Ansaldo as tax advisor, and JLT Group as insurance advisor.The Seller was supported by ValeCap, with a team lead by Partner Mr. Enrico Benigni and including Mr. Davide Di Federico and Ms. Rita Bersi, as financial advisor, by a team of lawyers formerly part of Paul Hastings now moved to Herbert Smith Freehills, as legal advisors and by Andrea Sticchi Damiani for administrative matters.About ProtheaProthea is an independent advisory boutique based in Milan offering advisory and asset management services in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. Over the last five years, Prothea executed transactions for a total value in excess of EUR 2.5 billion, advising primarily institutional investors both Italian and International.About HAT SGR S.p.A.HAT is an independent management company, leader in the Italian market of alternative investments. Representatives are its Chairman Mr. Nino Attanasio and its CEO Mr. Ignazio Castiglioni. HAT, with over EUR 400 million of AUM, promotes and manages 4 closed-end investment funds dedicated to qualified investors, focused on two investment strategies: Private Equity and Infrastructure. Fondo Sistema Infrastrutture, managed by the Investment Director Giuseppe D'Agostino, has invested in technological infrastructures, renewable energy plants, gas distribution networks and parking lots.About Fondaco SGR S.p.A.Fondaco is an independent Group, partner of 16 banking foundations, 3 social security institutions, 2 pension funds and 3 insurance groups, managing over EUR 13 billion on behalf of a total of over 40 investors. The Italian SGR is specialized in the management of traditional and alternative multi-asset class investments; Fondaco Lux SA, 100% subsidiary of the SGR and endowed with the so called "superlicence" is dedicated to the establishment of UCITS and alternative vehicles in Luxembourg. Some of the major Italian Foundations and a Turin asset manager are the partners of Fondaco, SGR founded in 2002 and headquartered in Turin.About Equiter S.p.A.Equiter is a principal investor and advisor focused on the infrastructure and innovation sectors, with the mission of promoting the development of the territory and sustainable growth over the long term. Equiter invested - directly and indirectly - in infrastructure projects, in territorial regeneration projects and in SMEs with strong potential for growth and advises community structural funds and closed-end investment funds (including the PPP Italia Fund which includes among its investors EIB, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, KFW, banking foundations). At the end of 2018, the assets managed by the Company exceeded EUR 800 million of directly managed funds and third-party funds for which Equiter is advisor.About Sinloc S.p.A.Sistema Iniziative Locali is a consulting and investment company that operates throughout the national territory. It promotes the development of the territory, mainly through the creation of local infrastructures, providing consultancy and feasibility studies, contributing with direct investments in public private partnership projects (concessions, project financing, etc.) and facilitating the access and effective use of European funds. The areas of intervention are: Energy saving and Renewables, Networks and Public Utilities, Urban Transformation and Real Estate Enhancement, Healthcare and Welfare, Training and Research, Mobility and Local Logistics, Art Culture and Tourism.