LG Chem Battery Systems Power Atlanta's First Smart Neighborhood

LG Chem, South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, joined its project partners at an event on July 25, 2019, to mark the opening of Atlanta's first Smart Neighborhood™. The ribbon-cutting was attended by senior representatives from Georgia Power, PulteGroup, and technology partners LG Chem, Delta Electronics, ecobee and Vivint Smart Home. Led by Georgia Power and PulteGroup, Inc., the project includes LG Chem's advanced home battery systems that deliver reliable, long-life service.



Each of the 46 technology-enhanced townhomes in the Georgia Power Smart Neighborhood will be served by Georgia Power with power supplemented by individual rooftop solar installations and in-home battery energy storage. LG Chem is supplying two home battery systems to each of the townhomes in Atlanta. The latest residential energy technologies will deliver innovative and creative solutions to Georgia Power's customers to more efficiently manage their energy needs."The innovative Smart Neighborhood project will validate how forward-thinking energy suppliers can use today's commercially available technologies to meet the changing needs of their customers, paving the way for tomorrow's smart homes," said Linh Tran, Director of Sales, Home Battery, of LG Chem, "Georgia Power and PulteGroup are to be applauded for their leadership in this initiative. We are honored to be one of their partners in this groundbreaking project."About LG ChemLG Chem is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of 24 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Chem's commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information, please visit www.LGChem.com.