SEF 2019 KYIV will showcase what the energy industry will look like in the future

Every year, sustainable energy faces new challenges, but also gets new opportunities for de-velopment. Thus, as of 2019, around 2.4 TWh of electricity from all renewable energy sources have been produced in the world, in particular, Europe and Asian countries account for more than 640 GW.



In 2019, the problem of green energy generation management is especially pressing and urg-es to create a more reliable, fast, flexible and intelligent infrastructure. The incentive to speed up the construction of new renewable energy facilities will be the digitalization of the industry and the use of artificial intelligence, which consequently will completely change the industry's landscape.The SEF 2019 KYIV Forum and Trade Show will last 3 days, the event will be held on October 16-18 in Kyiv. The event will feature more than 80 distinguished speakers who will present the most topical industry information, main trends and cutting-edge technological solutions. Also, the focus of the experts will be on the latest legislative changes and political aspects of the energy sector of Europe and Ukraine in particular. The work program of the SEF 2019 KY-IV Forum consists of the following events:â€¢ October 16: SEF Solar Energy, SEF Legal and Financial Issues, SEF Artificial Intelli-gence in Energyâ€¢ October 17: SEF Distributed Generation, SEF Energy Efficiencyâ€¢ October 18: SEF BioenergyThe Forum will bring together over 600 delegates from 37 countries, including owners, man-agers, CEOs of major international companies, as well as investors and entrepreneurs work-ing in the field of sustainable energy.This year, for the third time in a row, SEF 2019 KYIV will identify the best ideas and projects in the field of sustainable energy that make a significant contribution to the growth and de-velopment of the industry at the traditional SEF AWARDS 2019 Ceremony, which will be held on October 16.The largest trade show in Central and Eastern Europe will present the latest industry tech-nologies: modernized equipment, newest solutions, modern services and innovative ideas for effective business development, as well as energy technologies that change the energy landscape throughout the world.The trade show will be held on October 17-18 in Kyiv, at the M82 exhibition center (82, Mezhyhirska str.), and will bring together over 150 exhibitors - leaders, major market players and industry drivers - who change the energy coordinate system of Europe and the whole world who change the energy coordinate system of Europe and the world with their own in-ventions and solutions. The visitors of the trade show will have the opportunity to com-municate with manufacturers of inverters, suppliers of materials and components, PV-distributors, installers, as well as receive information about innovative solutions for bioen-ergy and wind energy, engineering consulting and learn more about new business opportu-nities in the field of sustainable energy.The series of powerful business events will be complemented by training sessions for solar energy installers organized by the Solar Academy, which are an integral part of the event.SEF 2019 KYIV is organized by the Innovative Business Centre (IB Centre), which for more than 10 years has been a leading producer of the largest conferences and trade shows de-voted to new energy technologies, innovations and clean technologies, as well as training programs and courses for solar energy installers.SEF 2019 KYIV is a community of world-renowned experts, international sustainable energy market players, suppliers of state-of-the-art technological solutions in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency, companies and individuals who, through their activities and achievements, are actively changing the energy landscape of Central and Eastern Europe.Sustainable energy wins!You can register for SEF 2019 KYIV:on the website: sefkyiv.comby phone: +38 044 383 03 56or by sending an email to: sef@ibcentre.org