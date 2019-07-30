Smarter Grid Solutions Publishes Open Source OpenFMB Device Simulator to Support Integration of Clean Energy to the Grid

Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) has published its first open source project today, an OpenFMB device simulator, which it hopes will accelerate the development, testing and adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs) that use the OpenFMB messaging and data model.



Interoperability framework OpenFMB was developed in response to the proliferation of DERs, such as wind and solar power, and the resulting, increasingly-critical need for greater cohesion and information sharing among these systems.OpenFMB enables effective, feature rich, integration and interoperability of devices and systems out to the grid edge, underpinning the transition to smarter, more flexible energy systems.Utilities stand to gain cost and performance benefits from the use of OpenFMB and other open standard interoperability frameworks and accelerate their transition to Distribution System Operator business models, orchestrating the operation of large numbers of active, flexible DERs.Bob Currie, chief technology officer of SGS, said: "We have been working with OpenFMB and its underlying technologies for two years. This device simulator project, which we've made publicly available for free, helps the utility and technology community understand, develop and test what we believe is a critical interoperability standard and framework for the future grid."SGS product developments have already supported OpenFMB demonstration projects for San Diego Gas & Electric in the US and Northern Powergrid in the UK.Dr Currie continued: "We think our OpenFMB simulator will be a valuable contribution to addressing smart grid interoperability needs for distributed energy resources."The OpenFMB interoperability standard was recently ratified by North-American standards agency, NAESBE. OpenFMB is under stewardship of UCAIug.For more information, visit: https://www.github.com/smartergridsolutions/openfmb-device-simulatorENDSAbout Smarter Grid Solutions:Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) is a leading provider of distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) software with the company on track to exceed 1.3GW of renewable generation, energy storage and flexible load under control through 2019. With offices in New York, Glasgow, London and San Francisco, SGS is a global solutions provider to distribution utilities and distributed energy resource operators.