Local Solar Company Now Offers Deep Technical Support

Boxborough, Massachusetts (August, 2019) - altE Store, a Boxborough-based distributor of solar energy products and systems, now offers deep technical support for all Schneider Electric Solar Business products purchased from altE. Customers can access this service by calling altE at (877) 878-4060 and speaking with a Technical Sales Representative, or by submitting a ticket online at https://www.altestore.com/helpdesk/.



More Headlines Articles

As part of this new service, altE built a technical support lab at its Boxborough headquarters. The lab allows specialists to create a mockup of the customer's system, to replicate and solve complex technical issues. Over time the lab will expand to allow deep technical support for more brands, and R&D for new products.Construction on the lab is set to complete this month, but altE's first Technical Support Specialist Marlin May has already started helping customers through system-critical issues. Marlin commented on his new position, "I really like that, on a daily basis, I'm helping people by solving technical puzzles. I also get to take deep dives into how the products and systems we sell work."Marlin already has several glowing reviews in his new role. In his most notable enterprise to-date, he helped the New-York-based Let's Share The Sun Foundation "un-brick" a Schneider Electric inverter Puerto Rico, which had failed during a firmware update. This saved the non-profit time and money, as the alternative would have been replacing the inverter.altE's founding CEO Sascha Deri says it was a matter of timing and finding the right manufacturing partner to begin offering the service. "We have a large base of customers who prefer the quality and heritage of Schneider Electric's inverters and solar charge controllers. As an incredible partner, Schneider invested significant resources to support altE in becoming a one-stop shop for both sales and deep technical support. We are very pleased with the initial response from our customers with our new service."For more information on Schneider Electric Solar Inverters & Solutions, visit https://solar.schneider-electric.com/.About altE StoreFounded in 1999, altE, Inc. has catered to customers on every continent of the globe. altE fulfills its motto, "Making Renewable Do-able," by offering cost-competitive, high-quality renewable energy products and educational services to a broad spectrum of the public, wholesalers, and professional solar installers. altE's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information visit their website at https://www.altestore.com/store/ or contact Toll Free (877) 878-4060.