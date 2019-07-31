Panasonic to offer full warranty for AC module including microinverters with labor for its Authorized and Premium installers

Panasonic becomes one-stop shop for all warranty claims involving performance and labor on Panasonic AC modules

Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America announced today its industry-leading 25-year warranty on solar panels will now extend to cover comprehensive performance and labor on all Panasonic AC modules, in addition to the 25-year microinverter warranty provided by Enphase. In a move that streamlines the warranty claims process, Panasonic aims to create a one-stop shop that offers peace of mind for homeowners by simplifying their points of contact. With this offering, homeowners no longer need to decide whether to contact Panasonic or Enphase if a situation requires a claim on the module or microinverter; Panasonic will now handle claims and fulfillment for all components. Of note, labor is also covered for qualified installers.

Available exclusively to authorized and premium installers, this new benefit is one more addition to the suite of value-added tools and warranty offerings available to partners who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence.

"Panasonic is committed to providing the absolute best customer service for homeowners, and a key facet of this offering is a simple and easy warranty claims experience. It both makes our customers' lives easier, as well as our valued installers' jobs more efficient," said Mukesh Sethi, General Manager Solar & Storage Division, Panasonic Solar Group. "We stand proudly behind our top-of-the-line residential solar panels that are covered by an industry-leading 25-year warranty, and are excited about extending this offering to microconverters to ensure homeowners have the most seamless claims experience possible."

Panasonic's 25-year warranty offers a product guarantee more than twice the length of many of its industry peers, as well as guarantees 91% of rated power over the term of the warranty, a figure that is significantly better than any other solar module on the market today. Backed by more than 40 years of R&D, testing against rigorous quality standards and two decades of mass production, Panasonic has created a well-earned reputation for extreme reliability and exceptional performance.

For more information about Panasonic solar technology, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/solar.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America - Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

