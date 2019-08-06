MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING THE BATTERY SHOW, SEPTEMBER 10-12, 2019

Mersen's expert team of product managers and design engineers will be on hand at booth #2431 to discuss your application challenges and share solution capabilities.



HIGHLIGHTS AT THIS YEAR'S MERSEN BOOTH INCLUDE:• Growing line of DC fuses and Over Current Protection Devices with hybrid technology specifically designed for today's demanding DC battery loads in energy storage applications• Power Stack Reference Designs for Grid and Electrical Energy Applications• Flexible monitoring bus bars for battery applicationsMersen is proud to celebrate over 60 years of experience integrating our expertise in patented cooling technologies, laminated bus bar solutions, and high speed fuses in your electronics applications, to make them safe, reliable, and profitable.Mersen offers a wide range of products and solutions covering all aspects of Electrical Energy Storage safety and power management and with industrial operations in all three major economic regions of the globe, we look forward to discussing your application and working together to design and develop your best solution.For more information about the conference and exhibition, please visit http://www.thebatteryshow.com/For more information about Mersen visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENGlobal expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of current-limiting fuses (low voltage, general purpose, medium voltage, high speed, miniature and glass, and special purpose) and accessories, fuse blocks and holders, power distribution blocks, low voltage disconnect switches, surge protective devices, high power switches, heatsinks, laminated bus bars, and more. For more information, call 978-462-6662 or visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchMarketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919