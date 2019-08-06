Third Annual Energy Drone & Robotics Summit Releases Post Show Report

Houston, Texas, August 6, 2019 - The third annual Energy Drone & Robotics Summit, which took place on June 12-13 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott in Texas, has released the post show report, highlighting the current state of how unmanned systems are being used in energy operations.



After another successful event, with an expanded expo floor, 100+ exhibitors, 100+ expert speakers and 1100+ attendees, the Energy Drone & Robotics Summit compiled this report, showcasing the depth and growth of the energy unmanned market.The report includes energy and engineering companies who attended the Summit, as well as key titles. Just a few companies include AES, Ameren, Anadarko, BASF, Bechtel, BP, Cheniere Energy, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Dow, Duke, Encana, Energy Transfer, Eni, ExxonMobil, Florida Power & Light Company, Fluor, Halliburton, Hess Oil, Husky Energy, KBR, Marathon, NextEra, Shell, Schlumberger, Southern Company, Valero, Williams Energy and Xcel Energy.The report highlights real-time feedback by the key players in the energy / engineering UAV / robotics / data markets, such as:"We are getting real value from attending and collaborating with the EDR Summit. It has become essential to our business and continued participation is part of our future plan." — George Williamson, Manager, Upstream Engineering, BP"Truly…thanks for making EDRS a great experience. I have also heard from several of our partners how valuable they felt the show was…and will continue to be." — Joe Henry, Director, Outreach and Commercialization - Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence & InnovationGathering data and insights directly from event registration, live interviews and surveys, the post show report includes:• The event's top five sessions• Lists of participants: attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and industry partners• Direct input from participants• Event stats, market insights and information on upcoming events"The report gives greater insight into the overall outcome… we had tremendous positive feedback. I was thrilled about our attendance increasing significantly, and over 40+ exhibitors renewed their contracts on site. It's becoming more clear in our third year that unmanned programs in the energy sector are growing rapidly and looking to this event for support and development," said Sean Guerre, director of the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition.The third annual Energy Drone & Robotics Summit Post Show Report is available here for review.The fourth annual Energy Drone & Robotics Summit has been set for June 10-11, 2020 at The Woodlands, Waterway Marriott in Texas. Further details are available at edrcoalition.com.About Energy Drone & Robotics CoalitionThe Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition is a forum dedicated to launching, growing and scaling enterprise UAV/Robotics operations in energy companies worldwide by bringing together the major rapidly growing segments within the UAV/AUV/Robotics ecosystem, with the energy industrial complex asset owners and end users.These are the only events and information resources exclusively focused on the business and technology of UAVs/Robotics (aerial, ground/surface & subsea) in energy operations.The goal of the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition is to connect fellow energy UAV/Robotics experts & specialists, energy company UAV operators & executives, regulators, UAV/Robotics hardware, software, data technology specialists all specifically aimed at efficient, successful & safe drone operations globally around critical infrastructure/energy facilities. edrcoalition.comAbout InnovateEnergyThe energy industry is entering a period of significant disruption and opportunity as the race to find digital solutions and innovations becomes vital for success...InnovateEnergy is your single-resource solution that delivers digital content, executive insights, thought leadership, "how-to" and "real-world" use cases in multiple channels for energy technology and innovation leaders worldwide. InnovateEnergy brings together energy leaders in industries such as VR/AR, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, energy digital innovation, and technology.Multiple events/communities exist within InnovateEnergy: the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition, the Industrial VR/AR Forum, InnovateEnergy Leadership Forum, and Energy Innovator's Council. Through these communities, InnovateEnergy will provide the latest trends, best practices, news and solutions surrounding the advancements of technology in the energy industry. innovateenergynow.comAbout Stone Fort GroupStone Fort Group does a lot… And we do it the way you want it.We run dynamic and transformational b2b gatherings for the communities we serve, provide digital information resources and facilitate industry communication all year round - in multiple channels. We deliver content, relevancy, audiences - and drive business.Our brands in Energy, Technology & Workforce are about serving you, talking about your challenges, opportunities, solutions and bringing buyers and sellers for emerging markets together year-round. It's how our b2b media channels can help improve the quality, value, and performance of the networking for communities we serve. www.stonefortgroup.com###