UNIRAC, INC. UNVEILS NEW PRODUCTS, INCLUDING REVOLUTIONARY ROOF-TOP SOLAR MOUNTING SYSTEM, BETTER SOLAR STARTS HEREâ„¢

Albuquerque, NM, August 7th, 2019 - UNIRAC, Inc. unveiled an innovative collection of new products and accessories, including SFM INFINITY, a revolutionary rooftop solar PV mounting system, that optimize the solar installation process. The announcement is the latest round in UNIRAC's Better Solar Starts Here™ program to help customers capture the next level of cost savings and grow their solar businesses.



More Headlines Articles

For more than 20 years, UNIRAC has paced the North American market as a leading provider of PV mounting solutions. Over the last eighteen months, the company has executed a series of new acquisitions, strategic partnerships and new product launches to expand its offering to provide a more holistic solar installation experience.UNIRAC CEO, Peter Lorenz, explained how SFM INFINITY impacts solar contractors' operations. "This third generation mounting system transcends racking to benefit solar installers across their value chains, by reducing logistics costs, eliminating rough-in inspections, and enabling two installations per crew per day. Plus, more than four out of five homeowners surveyed prefer its aesthetics. SFM INFINITY is part of our relentless pursuit to help customers transform their solar businesses."Along with SFM INFINITY, UNIRAC unveiled E-BOSS, a line of electrical balance of systems components, and Pro Series SOLARHOOKS, a line of strengthened solar attachments for tile roofs. Integrating solar PV accessories and roof attachments with UNIRAC mounting solutions creates a better installation experience, from array design and logistics, to installation and service calls, a pillar of Better Solar Starts Here™. The program also includes an expanded product portfolio, the result of acquisition, licensing and voice of customer product development, installer-focused training, and UNIRAC's transferable 25-Year full system warranty.Sean Linn, UNIRAC's COO, explained how UNIRAC is transforming the way solar is installed. "To deliver on Better Solar Starts HereTM, we enhanced our U-Builder solar design software, doubled the size of our product development team, and hired six in-region field support specialists to provide hands on installer training. The results are tangible: for example, we applied our technical excellence to strengthen our SOLARHOOK tile roof attachments by up to 60% over standard tile hooks, and later this year we will expand our product portfolio with a low ballast flat roof solution, attachments for metal and commercial flat roofs, and installer support services."UNIRAC's new products can be found at www.unirac.com/showcase.About UNIRAC, Inc.UNIRAC is a leading provider of PV installation products and services that enable residential, commercial and light utility solar installation. With more than 20 years of experience serving global solar markets, UNIRAC products have been installed more than 750,000 times and are helping to provide more than 5GW of clean, sustainable energy. Proudly headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, UNIRAC products are installed by leading solar contractors worldwide. For more information, visit www.unirac.com, follow @Unirac on Twitter or @UniracSolar on Instagram, or connect on Facebook and LinkedIn.