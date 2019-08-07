Hanergyâ€™s SHJ technology Sets New World Record With 24.85% Conversion Rate

Beijing, August, 8, 2019 -The world's largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, today jointly announced with Chengdu Zhufeng Yongming Technology Company that Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), the German testing body has certified its silicon heterojunction thin film battery technology ("SHJ technology") as the world's most efficient. With its record setting 24.85% conversion efficiency, Hanergy's SHJ Technology is primarily used in ground power stations, distributed power stations, vertical installation, fishery or agricultural complementary photovoltaic power stations, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and mobile energy projects.



Following this recent development, not only has Hanergy refreshed its Chinese record (24.23%), but has also surpassed the original world record of 24.5% maintained by Japan Kaneka, becoming the new world champion of 6-inch silicon SHJ battery.Hanergy is dedicated to making breakthroughs in solar technology. The company's advanced SHJ technology has set the global standard owing to significant progress in its conversion efficiency rate. During the past two years, the conversion rate of Hanergy SHJ technology has achieved an absolute increase of 1% per year. After setting China's record in August 2018 and January 2019, Hanergy has raised the bar higher, setting a world record of 24.85% conversion efficiency.To date, Hanergy holds six world records in thin-film solar technologies, advancing the company's position as a technology forerunner in the thin-film solar industry.SHJ technology is deemed to be a competitive solar technology in the future. Its components have excellent weather resistance and have a lifespan of more than 30 years. They are attributed to many advantages such as high conversion rate, stable performance, no light decay, no potential induced attenuation (PID), and high power output at high temperatures.Mr. Zhang Bin, Hanergy's senior vice president said, "As a global technology forerunner in renewable energy sector, we're bound to take a notch higher in the industry through our technological breakthroughs. Setting a new world record for SHJ technology is a testimony of our constant efforts to better our technology and to make the world greener. We'll continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.""More importantly, the SHJ technology was developed with low-cost production technology as well as mass production equipment, contrary to many other record setting technologies that were developed in a laboratory setting. This means that Hanergy's SHJ technology can be used directly for mass production," he added.According to Hanergy, the clean energy giant wholly owns the IP right of the production line and turn-key project. The record-breaking Hanergy SHJ battery uses LONGi high-quality N-type silicon wafer as the base, amorphous silicon membrane and Silicon carbon alloy thin-film for the passivation layer, and microcrystalline silicon oxide material for the window layer. Combined with Hanergy's world leading thin-film technology, the battery significantly improved open-circuit voltage and short-circuit current, achieving steady breakthrough in SHJ battery conversion efficiency. Hanergy's SHJ battery uses the low-cost ITO Film and screen-printed electrode that can be purchased easily, gaining an edge in reducing production cost and market expansion.Hanergy's Chengdu R & D center was established in 2011. Over the past eight years, under the leadership of Hanergy's Chief Scientist Dr. Li Yuanmin and Co-Chief Technology Officer Dr. Xu Xixiang, Hanergy has achieved an enormous amount of innovative work as well as experience gathering in the fields of non-crystalline silicon, microcrystalline silicon, and Transparent conductive oxide thin films. The R & D team has been aiming for the mass production of SHJ technology from the very beginning, developing SHJ solar battery technology directly on mass production equipment, and thus greatly reducing the capital and time cost of the product development to the production stage.Hanergy's US subsidiary, MiaSolÃ© recently achieved a 17.44 percent aperture area efficiency on a commercial size flexible PV module (aperture area 1.08m2) which set the new world record. The company also entered Fortune China 500 List, becoming the fastest growing company in the clean energy sector.Hanergy's cutting-edge technologies have been applied in a handful of large-scale projects, including Rafael Gallery, a landmark building in Shanghai and the world's longest urban industrial porch, and China Pharmaceutical International Innovation Park Joint Research Institute in Nanchang, China's biggest photovoltaic glass curtain wall project. Additionally, Hanergy has developed an array of products including innovative BIPV materials such as the HanWall, HanTile, and HanBrick, as well as mobile energy applications such as the HanPack, HanPower, and Humbrella.About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (http://en.hanergy.com/)Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is a world's leading clean energy company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Mobile Energy Group Company Ltd. Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPower.