Mona Dajani Named Co-Leader of Pillsburyâ€™s Energy and Infrastructure Projects Practice

Pillsbury has appointed New York Project Finance partner Mona Dajani as co-leader of the firm's preeminent Energy and Infrastructure Projects team. Dajani, one of the foremost energy and infrastructure lawyers in the world, joins partner Robert James in leading the practice.



For more than 20 years, Dajani has advised on countless deals - acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing and project development transactions involving energy and infrastructure facilities in the United States and globally. She represents a wide variety of commercial and public institutions, sponsors, equity investors, lessors and lessees, utilities, financial institutions, underwriters, energy and clean technology companies, private equity funds, investment banks and multilateral agencies. She structures and negotiates joint ventures, project contracts and financing documents relating to the development, financing, leasing, purchase and sale of complex projects, facilities and equipment. Dajani's tax equity transaction experience includes structuring, acquiring and divesting interests in tax credit partnerships largely relating to renewable energy credits.Beyond her significant experience in traditional project financings, Dajani also possesses a unique understanding of complex transactions involving syndicated loan and debt capital markets, specialized structured financings, Rule 144A bonds, syndicated commercial bank debt, commercial paper programs, export credit agency and other government guaranteed financing and risk insurance programs, as well as Islamic financing. She also has substantive experience arranging capital for new and established energy and infrastructure companies.Dajani, who is also a Registered Foreign Lawyer in the UK, has repeatedly been recognized as a leading lawyer by Legal 500, Best Lawyers and IFLR1000, among other publications. She is also a Construction Lawyers Society Fellow, a member of the Board of Directors for the American Council of Renewable Energy (ACORE), and one of 2018's "most influential lawyers in the global wind energy sector" according to industry intelligence provider A Word About Wind. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has served as lead counsel in many of the most significant renewable energy transactions and closed more than 500 transactions for more than $98 billion in capital.Of Dajani's recent appointment, Pillsbury Finance practice leader Mark Lessard noted: "Mona has an extremely wide-ranging project acquisition, development and finance practice, which touches upon all aspect of Energy and Infrastructure. She has shown market leadership with her very active involvement in the renewable energy space and has also demonstrated her leadership internally since joining our firm, by continuing to deliver outstanding client service and providing mentorship to the next generation of talented Pillsbury lawyers. Her talentsâ€”together with those of team co-leader Rob Jamesâ€”will help galvanize our Projects group and prime the practice for continued growth."Praised as one of the field's premier legal advisors, Pillsbury's Energy and Infrastructure Projects team uses its deep industry knowledge and vast deal experience to anticipate issues and find practical, cost-effective solutions to the problems its global clients face. The firm has worked on every aspect of complex energy, infrastructure, telecommunications and industrial projects in 75 countries across six continents.