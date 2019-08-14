Solar Panel Installation Workshop Offers Real World Training

Anticipating the desire for people to learn renewable energy technology and begin entry-level careers in the solar PV industry, ETA® Internationa l will host a solar panel, or photovoltaic (PV), installer certification workshop with trainer Jay Warmke, PVI, of Blue Rock Station, Ohio. This class is ideal for those who wish to begin a career in solar PV installation, homeowners wanting to install a system on their residence, business owners thinking of installing a system on their building, and architects, engineers or electricians needing to expand their skill sets and business portfolios.



"This training was one of the best theory and hands-on trainings I have ever received and as a result, I have built my second 10KW solar generator - based on the instruction I received," said James Mosley Jr, PVI, Ft. Campbell, KY.The ETA Photovoltaic Installer (PVI) certification course from Blue Rock Station is designed for beginners, so previous experience with electronics/electricity is not necessary but is helpful. The class will gain real world, hands-on experience to conceptualize a design, compare costs of various products, dismantle, troubleshoot and reinstall the system to ensure proper operation on a working PV system. Along with an emphasis on rooftop safety, attendees will build their first small solar array system and install it with the existing array at the ETA headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 14.During the course, attendees will learn to size the system according to electrical needs, select the type of system that works best for the situation, select all the components for the system, size the wiring and overcurrent protection, price the system according to size, and select a battery bank (if needed). The workshop will consist of lectures (about 60%) and hands-on labs (about 40%). Upon completion of the workshop, attendees will be able to design from start-to-finish a residential solar PV system, install and troubleshoot it, take ETA's PVI1 certification exam (which comes with a free retake) and begin a career in solar PV installation.The following are included in the $970 registration fee for the 5-day class: textbook: ‘Understanding Photovoltaics: A Study Guide for Solar Electric Certification Programs', starter tool kit, lunches, the ETA PVI certification exam, and hands-on installation experience. Training will take place 8 am-5 pm at the ETA headquarters in Greencastle, IN with the option to add solar panels to ETA's existing array on Saturday.Reserve your seat in the PVI1 course today! ETA members can attend this course for just $930. Not a member? Join today by calling 800-288-3824 or signing up online.ETA-certified PV Installers gain:Marketable skills and knowledge in Solar PV Installation.Entry-level Solar Installer Certification from a 40-year accredited and internationally-recognized professional association.Solar PV knowledge and hands-on skills training from ETA-approved providers who are tested for their PV knowledge and have their curriculum pre-approved before instructing any ETA-related solar PV class.Unique hands-on training not offered nor required for certification by any other solar energy organization.No previous experience installing PV systems required.ETA awarded its first entry-level Photovoltaic Installer (PVI) certification with the introduction of its Renewable Energy program in 2010 and today, nearly 1500 installers can call themselves ETA-certified professional Solar PV Installers. ETA developed an advanced level of the PVI certification designed for individuals who have significant experience in the design and installation of PV systems. The PVI2 certification focuses on commercial installation, financing options, as well as solar systems project management, and OSHA 10 safety standards. Learn more about ETA's Photovolatic Installer certification program.O*NETOnline, a division of the U.S. Department of Labor, offers a summary report on Solar Photovoltaic Installer careers, including knowledge, technical skills, work activities, wages and employment trends, as well as where to find training and credentials along with job openings.About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 certification examinations successfully. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA's certifications are personal and travel with the individual, regardless of employment or status change and measure competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. ETA is a member of the Canadian Solar Industries Association (CanSIA), Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA), and Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA). http://www.eta-i.orgAbout Blue Rock Station - Blue Rock Station's (BRS) goal is to merge engineering, art and re-use of existing materials. This is accomplished by creating buildings made out of re-used materials to demonstrate a series of alternative building techniques, including the Earthship, straw bale structures, earth bag walls, and whatever else seems to make sense. Workshops at BRS include photovoltaics, tiny house projects, Earthship and sustainable farming, cheese making, and goat college. Blue Rock Station also offers a variety of publications and is open periodically for llama trekking around the beautiful hills of Southeastern Ohio, special events like Earth Day and special open house tours, plus skill building weekends. http://www.bluerockstation.com