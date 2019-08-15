SimpliPhi Power Slashes Prices on Company’s Most Popular PHI 3.8 kWh 48V Batteries to Support Energy Safety and Security Amid Growing Climate Threats

SimpliPhi Power, a California manufacturer of non-toxic, safe residential, commercial and mobile energy storage and emergency power systems, announced today that it is slashing the price of its most popular PHI 3.8 kWh 48V battery to $0.66 USD/watt hour MSRP* through October 31, 2019 as it expands its previously announced Energize California discount program worldwide. This price reduction is part of the company's commitment to rapidly deploy emergency back-up power to protect home and business owners from the growing number of outages resulting from climate change-related events, including wildfires, extreme heat and hurricanes. What began as a campaign to support residents of California to prepare for the fire-related California Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) is now a global effort to offer storage solutions to offset the economic losses and personal hardships associated with power outages all over the world.



More Headlines Articles

"Globally, 1.3 billion people do not have access to power and an additional 1.4 billion are forced to live with intermittent access. But this summer is proving that even those of us who live in grid-tied electrified communities can no longer count on utilities to provide uninterrupted, reliable power as changing climate conditions escalate severe weather-related threats," says SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "Still, no home or business needs to be left in the dark. SimpliPhi's storage solutions — proven around the globe for nearly a decade — are available today to keep the lights on during emergencies. As a mission-driven business, we're committed to deploying energy storage solutions as quickly and affordably as possible to help provide power security for communities worldwide, regardless of traditional grid access."The company first introduced Energize California in June 2019, offering special discounts on its all-in-one energy storage and portable power solutions to help California residents prepare for the Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) planned by PG&E, SCE and SDG&E. Now, with NOAA last week predicting above-normal hurricane activity, a record-setting heat wave in July causing millions in the United States and Europe to lose power, and the most recent 20-Year Review from the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction estimating global losses from natural disasters at $2.9 trillion, SimpliPhi has expanded its Energize emergency preparedness initiative to serve customers globally with a wider range of its storage solutions. This move comes only one month after the company announced an increase in battery capacity across its entire product line."We've deployed energy storage systems in more than 40 countries worldwide, and we've seen first-hand that no one is protected from power outages related to climate change and extreme weather," adds Von Burg. "Energize California was only the beginning. We quickly realized that we had to ramp up our efforts to Energize the Planet to deliver safe, reliable resilience in the face of growing energy instability and insecurity."SimpliPhi's energy storage solutions are known as a safer alternative to typical cobalt-based lithium ion batteries, making them ideal for emergency back-up power in catastrophic conditions. SimpliPhi only uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is non-toxic, environmentally benign, does not pose the risk of fire, and is warrantied for 10 years of reliable operation.*Pricing reflects current US Market Price.About SimpliPhi PowerWith a mission to create universal access to reliable, safe and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, efficiency, overall performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit https://simpliphipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower, on Facebook and LinkedIn.