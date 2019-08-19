Solar Energy World Selected to Install Hundreds Home Solar Systems

Through an open and competitive proposal process, Solar United Neighbors, a national organization dedicated to representing the needs and interests of solar owners and supporters, has selected Solar Energy World to install solar panels for Montgomery and Howard County residents. Co-op board members selected Solar Energy World, the fastest-growing locally owned solar company because of their extensive experience and ability to offer quality components at very competitive prices.

"We know how thoroughly the board reviewed each proposal, so we are honored and excited to help more people go solar in Montgomery and Howard Counties by providing them quality solar installation at a fair price." States Bryan Hacker, Vice President of Sales for the Maryland office of Solar Energy World.Montgomery and Howard County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up online until August 31st. Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Solar Energy World will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the discounted group rate.ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY WORLDSolar Energy World is committed to protecting the environment and promoting clean, renewable energy solutions for homeowners that include high quality products guaranteed to operate efficiently and remain safe for the environment over their entire lifetime.Currently installing an average of 130-140 solar systems a month, Solar Energy World has become one of the most experienced and stable solar companies in the region serving homeowners in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Florida and New Jersey. The company enjoys an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has numerous positive reviews on independent review sites including Angie's List, Solar Reviews and Guild Quality.For more information visit www.solarenergyworld.com.