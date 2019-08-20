Cementex Announces New Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set

Burlington, NJ - Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces the new Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set, ideal for measuring overhead and underground voltages. The new Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set handles 0-40 kilovolts (kV) and can be used on higher voltages up to 240 kV if used with additional pairs of extension resistors. The device automatically adjusts the voltage display to match resistors if used.



With three operation modes, AC, Hi-Pot, and DC, the Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set features a large easy to read digital display and analog bar graph, with a lighted background that can be turned on for use in poor light conditions. The meter enclosure is made of high quality rugged extruded aluminum.When used in Hi-Pot mode, the device is a good choice for testing underground residential distribution (URD) cable. This mode also features a bar graph that marks the peak voltage while the cable is being charged.The Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set offers long battery life using three AA batteries and automatic shutdown after 40 minutes if no voltage is detected. It also features automatic self-test and battery check during start up.All Cementex products are made in the U.S.A. to the highest standards of quality. For more information about Cementex's industry-leading products, visit our online catalog.###About CementexCementex is the innovative, industry-leading supplier of safety hand tools. As the only double-insulated hand tool supplier that controls the entire manufacturing process from insulation through testing, Cementex has an unparalleled commitment to quality and user safety. With constant innovation in response to customer needs, Cementex is on the cutting-edge of both custom and turn-key engineered insulated tools. The design-driven company is continually innovating while remaining committed to producing only the highest quality safety-based products. For all of your safety equipment needs, including tools, personal protective equipment, and more, turn to the experts at Cementex. Visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292 for additional information.