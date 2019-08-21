Accel International Partners with Eversource on Energy-Efficient Facility

BERLIN, Conn. (August 21, 2019) - For Connecticut businesses, reducing operating costs is crucial to their bottom line, something Accel International knows very well. The specialty cables and wires manufacturer recently expanded operations, retrofitting a 177,000 square-foot facility in Cheshire to support its nearby Meriden operations. The company partnered with Eversource to save on energy costs at their new location through the installation of energy-efficient manufacturing equipment, building systems and lighting.



The location, a former pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, was selected because of its floor plan and proximity to existing operations. The building upgrades and new equipment will save Accel International approximately $1 million in energy costs over the next 10 years."When it comes to energy efficiency, Accel understands the near-and long-term benefits, and the positive impact it will have on the company's bottom line," said Eversource Energy Efficiency spokesman Enoch Lenge. "Our longstanding working relationship with Accel allowed us to quickly make recommendations and provide energy-saving solutions, while their team remained focused on production and growing their business."Tony Oh, CEO of Accel International, began working with Eversource on upgrades to the new facility as soon as the company closed on the property in September 2018."Working with Eversource allowed us to envision the possibilities of the new space and also make strategic decisions based on our individual business operations," said Oh. "We addressed our production needs and applied many of the established production efficiencies to this project. Our new space will be up and running on time and on schedule, which is an accomplishment that required teamwork and expertise."Eversource and Accel International worked with Plainville, CT-based Possidento Therrien Electrical Contractors. They reviewed the facility's existing systems and determined it was overpowered for the new space. As a result, they were able to scale down the existing system while still maintaining a comfortable temperature throughout the building's manufacturing and office space."The Eversource team was able to answer our questions and provide recommendations and information that would fit our long-term needs," added Garrick Phillips, Accel's Finance Manager.For more information on business energy solutions, please visit EnergizeCT.com/your-business or call 877-WISE-USE (877-947-3873).###Eversource (NYSE: ES), the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, transmits and delivers electricity to 1.25 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 237,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 198,000 customers in 51 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses thecommitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCT) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceCT). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.MEDIA CONTACT:Mitch Gross(860) 665-5221mitch.gross@eversource.com