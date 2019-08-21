NABCEP AND INTERSOLAR NORTH AMERICA PARTNER TO BRING INSTALLER-CONTRACTOR CEUS TO SAN DIEGO IN 2020

This is the first of several new program additions that the event will announce ahead of its move to San Diego for 2020. “It’s not enough to just be the first major solar + energy storage event at a more convenient time of year, we also want to expand the programming available to attendees to help them start the year off with a clear business advantage,” said Wes Doane, Event Director for Intersolar North America.

Portland, Maine, US - Intersolar North America, the first major solar + energy storage trade show event of the year, announced today a new partnership with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). Eligible PV professionals will be able to attend the Intersolar North America expo hall for free at the San Diego Convention Center from February 4-6, 2020, and can register for NABCEP-approved continuing education classes to receive up to nine (9) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) that they can use toward Board Certification and recertification requirements.



More Headlines Articles

This is the first of several new program additions that the event will announce ahead of its move to San Diego for 2020. "It's not enough to just be the first major solar + energy storage event at a more convenient time of year, we also want to expand the programming available to attendees to help them start the year off with a clear business advantage," said Wes Doane, Event Director for Intersolar North America."We are innovating and partnering with key industry players to enhance our attendee experience for 2020. This new partnership with a leading organization like NABCEP will be a gamechanger for Intersolar programming."To enroll in the NABCEP classes, attendees may choose the NABCEP workshop option when they register for their expo hall or conference pass.NABCEP's President and CEO, Shawn O'Brien, said, "Intersolar North America aligns perfectly with our mission to increase quality assurance in the workforce of this exponentially-growing field and ensure that NABCEP Board Certified professionals and Associate credential holders are able to get best-in-class training at a major industry-recognized event.""This is an ideal setup for PV professionals and those interested in entering the industry to gain hours for certification or recertification, while also educating themselves about new products and services at Intersolar North America's trade show exhibition."With the venue and marketing provided by Intersolar North America, these workshops will be managed by NABCEP. The full schedule of workshops will be listed on the Intersolar North America website. All workshop tickets also include a free expo hall pass and ticket to Intersolar North America's opening night party.Intersolar North America was acquired earlier this year by Diversified Communications, a major producer of business-to-business trade show events and conferences worldwide across many industries.Diversified Communication also owns and operates its own 1.5-Megawatt solar farm in Brunswick, Maine, and is now on target to position itself for the growth in the cleantech space.About Intersolar North AmericaIntersolar North America 2020 is set for February 4-6 at the San Diego Convention Center, and projects 10,000 attendees and 250+ exhibitors. The conference and exhibition program will feature 24 sessions and 10 educational workshops in addition to the NABCEP training sessions. For more information on Intersolar North America, please visit: www.intersolar.us.About NABCEPThe North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) is the most respected, well-established and widely recognized certification organization for professionals in the field of renewable energy. NABCEP offers Associate-level credentials, professional Board Certifications, and company accreditation programs to renewable energy professionals around the globe. NABCEP's mission is to develop and implement quality credentialing and certification programs for practitioners by supporting and working closely with professionals and stakeholders in the renewable energy and energy efficiency industries.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.