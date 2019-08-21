Tigo CEO Presents Intelligent Solar with SICES at Intersolar South America 2019 in Brazil

Los Gatos, CA, August 21, 2019 - Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, will host a "Three Steps to Intelligent Solar" presentation by CEO Zvi Alon with SICES, a leading Brazilian solar distributor, on August 28th during the Intersolar South America tradeshow at the Expo Center Norte - Pavilhao Branco in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



More Headlines Articles

Alon will present Tigo's flexible module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and TS4 Platform as a reintroduction of Tigo to the Brazilian market via the new, strategic distribution partnership with SICES. Attendees will learn about designing and installing PV systems with Tigo's TS4 Platform and three ways to selectively deploy smart modules using Tigo's optimization and other module-level monitoring and safety features.Tigo will also exhibit its Flex MLPE and full TS4 Platform at the SICES Booth #B18 throughout the Intersolar exhibition during August 27-29, 2019. Tigo's TS4 system architectures and communication units will be displayed - including integrated smart modules (TS4) and advanced retrofit/add-on (TS4-A) units for both residential and C&I PV systems."Participating in Intersolar and presenting with SICES are welcomed opportunities for us to bring the advantages of Tigo to South American installers, developers, designers, and OEMs," says Alon. "Our strategic distribution partnership with SICES this year will also make Tigo available for many more localized solar businesses in what is already promising to be an explosive hub for distributed energy."Tigo's new LATAM Regional Sales Manager Mercedes Monsalve will also join on behalf of Tigo's activities in Central & South America. Monsalve has more than 12 years of experience working in the areas of O&M, technical sales, and service delivery for solar and telecommunications. She has worked with multinational technology companies providing customer service support and diagnosing infrastructure networks problems. Monsalve is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese and lives in the Sao Paulo region where she is based to travel throughout South & Central America and represent Tigo as a leader in MLPE."I look forward to commencing my role at Tigo at Intersolar South America while meeting with existing customers and solidifying new partnerships," says Monsalve. "I am excited to spread the many unique values and ROI opportunities of using Tigo in what is now one of the fastest growing solar regions in the world."SICES is currently taking orders for Tigo products throughout LATAM - for price and delivery, visit https://go.tigoenergy.com/e/71992/category-tigo-/879snc/774428826?h=KAaPLgALy0sGxxjZzgBHleZqVWymFdHeGwgoY4LjF6o or call +55 11 41932008. To learn more about Tigo's Flex MLPE and TS4 Platform, contact.latinamerica@tigoenergy.com or visit www.tigoenergy.com.