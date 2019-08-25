SOLAREDGE ANNOUNCES DEATH OF CO-CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER, GUY SELLA

Visit http://www.solaredge.com for further information

Guy has left an incredible legacy and his spirit will live on forever in SolarEdge. The entire SolarEdge family mourns his loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Guy’s family.”

08/25/19, 08:10 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics | SolarEdge Technologies

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL (August 25, 2019) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), issued a statement today announcing the untimely death of Mr. Guy Sella, co-chairman and founder. SolarEdge issued the following statement: "It is with a very heavy and sad heart that we notify of the passing of our dear friend and inspiration, Guy Sella. All of us who had the privilege to work with Guy and be witness to his unwavering drive and infinite levels of energy and passion for what he did know what a huge loss this is, not only to SolarEdge. Guy has left an incredible legacy and his spirit will live on forever in SolarEdge. The entire SolarEdge family mourns his loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Guy's family."


About SolarEdge
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

08/25/19, 08:10 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics | SolarEdge Technologies
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Other Energy Topics News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Tigo’s New TS4-A-M (Monitoring) & TS4-A-S (Safety)

Tigo's New TS4-A-M (Monitoring) & TS4-A-S (Safety)

Tigo will announce the new product launch of the patented UHD-Core TS4-A (Advanced Retrofit/Add-on) Platform at SPI 2019. The new TS4-A-M (Monitoring) & TS4-A-S (Safety) units have improved lightweight hardware and lower labor costs to address a range of functions and budgets. The TS4-A-M allows module-level monitoring via Tigo's SMART Website & App. The TS4-A-S is UL-certified as a rapid shutdown solution for residential and C&I PV system. Both units join the Tigo's multivendor solution that works with almost any inverter and smart module in the global PV market. Contact sales@tigoenergy.com for pricing, shipping, and availability in Q4'19.
More Products
Feature Your Product