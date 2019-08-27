Powering Performance Using Energy Insight

Do you know precisely how and when energy is being used across your entire operation, especially among your energy using assets?

Centrica Business Solutions' free energy insights webinar (on Tuesday 17 September at 2pm) will demonstrate how game changing Internet of Things (IoT) technology can exploit the hidden value in your energy assets. This can help you improve optimisation for revenue generation, provide cost savings by informing energy efficiency and improve productivity.



Businesses that use advanced software analytics to gain real-time data from energy consuming devices and equipment are cutting energy waste, but the biggest winner is often operational efficiency.The webinar will introduce Centrica Business Solutions' Panoramic Power energy insights technology, which is helping hundreds of facilities to unlock millions of pounds worth of savings from process efficiency, asset optimisation and improved energy performance.This technology provides full visibility of energy usage across sites, or multiple sites - right down to individual device level using wireless sensors attached to a cloud-based analytics platform.We will share real-life examples of how global organisations across all sectors are using granular-level energy insights to improve facility and system-level performance and generate impressive savings.Our expert panel will discuss how to use advanced energy insights to:• Gain second-by second real-time energy data from energy intensive equipment and systems• Reveal energy insights you can act on to improve performance• Understand exactly how, when and where energy is being used and how to reduce waste• Optimise your operations and reduce business risk• Improve productivity• Analyse asset performance and inform maintenance strategies• Inform end-to-end energy management strategies and investment