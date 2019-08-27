Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 40 Year-Old San Diego Roofing Company with $5 Million In Revenues
“This acquisition will provide a strong foundation to our strategy to “roll-up” solar/roofing companies in the Southern California market. In addition to the $5 million per year revenue stream, the company has a valuable database of present and past clients to whom we can cross-market our solar solutions.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) today announced that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire one of the most established roofing companies in San Diego.
Massey went on to say, "The demand for electrical usage in Southern Cal has put a huge stress on the electrical grid. We are providing a solution to those electrical needs to our customers through our affordable solar solutions."
Finally, Massey estimates that, "By cross-selling our solar solutions to the newly announced acquisitions, SIRC will see a revenue increase of 15%-20% per quarter. Our previously announced LOI's are still scheduled to close in September."
About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation
Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:
www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com
Featured Product
HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer
HPS EnduraCoil is a high-performance cast resin transformer designed for many demanding and diverse applications while minimizing both installation and maintenance costs. Coils are formed with mineral-filled epoxy, reinforced with fiberglass and cast to provide complete void-free resin impregnation throughout the entire insulation system. HPS EnduraCoil complies with the new NRCan 2019 and DOE 2016 efficiency regulations and is approved by both UL and CSA standards. It is also seismic qualified per IBC 2012/ASCE 7-10/CBC 2013. Cast resin transformers are self-extinguishing in the unlikely event of fire, environmentally friendly and offer greater resistance to short circuits. HPS also offers wide range of accessories for transformer protection and monitoring requirements.