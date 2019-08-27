Visit Parker at EV Tech Expo 2019

Parker

More Headlines Articles

partners with you to provide the engineering and materials expertise to help EV manufacturers produce the vehicles that consumers want at the scale needed. September 10-12, 2019, Novi, MI. The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo connects you with more than 8,000 automotive engineers and executives, and more than 600 leading suppliers, from across the H/EV manufacturing industry. A powerful end-to-end showcase, this mega event delivers up-to-the-minute insights on electric, hybrid, and plugin hybrid vehicle technology, along with the latest manufacturing solutions along the supply chain including electrical powertrains and components, battery management systems, materials and equipment. Discover everything you need to make faster, smarter, and more cost-effective products at the most comprehensive event in North America.