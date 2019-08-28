Hanergy Ranks 75 among Asia’s 500 Most Influential Brands

Beijing, August 28, 2019 - The list of Asia's 500 Most Influential Brands was unveiled yesterday, August 27 in Hong Kong by world-renowned brand consultancy, World Brand Lab. Hanergy Mobile Energy Group Company, as the world's leading thin-film power solution provider, ranked on the list for the 4th consecutive year, and this year surged 4 spots at 75th. Among 500 award-winning Asian brands from 22 countries, Hanergy is the only solar power company listed in Asia region.



For the heavyweight list, published annually since 2006, World Brand Lab evaluates brand value on three key indicators: market share, brand loyalty, and Asian leadership. While, State Grid, Tencent, Hanergy, and Haier topped the ranking among the 155 mainland Chinese companies that have made it to the list, other well-known Asian brands on the list this year include Sony, Toyota, Honda, and Samsung, etc.Zhang Bin, Hanergy's senior vice president attended the ceremony and said Hanergy will steadfastly promote the R&D and application of thin-film solar products. "We are honored to be the only solar power company ranked among Asia's most recognized brands. Since our entry into thin-film solar power industry in 2009, we've invested more than 10 billion USD in R&D and global acquisitions. We have built eight R&D centers globally, and the products were applied to construction, civilian, aerospace, and transportation industries. By 2018, Hanergy has applied more than 10,200 patents worldwide, on average 30 applications daily. From certain perspectives, Hanergy could have become the world's largest clean energy company.""Hanergy's development is well connected with the world trends of living green and sustainability. Since 2015, Chinese central government has issued 35 documents, listing thin-film power technologies and applications into the key industry index encouraged and supported by the country. Hanergy takes up 4 positions among 8 new industries China will support especially."Following three consecutive years of income and revenue growth, Hanergy's strong R&D capabilities and business developments have come to fruition. In the 2018 annual report, Hanergy posted a HK$ 21.25 billion revenue with a YoY growth of 246 percent. The company recorded a net profit of HK$ 5.193 billion.According to a report published in early 2019 by global leading business consultancy Accenture, by 2020, the global thin film solar energy market size will reach to RMB 114 trillion (US$16 trillion), while the Chinese market will exceed RMB 20 trillion (US$2.8t). Separately, in a McKinsey report published in February this year, the top business consultancy predicted that solar power generation worldwide will grow exponentially 60 times from 2015 to 2050.About Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited:Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited is a multinational clean energy company as well as the world's leading thin-film solar power company, committed to change the world by thin-film solar. It has branches in provinces all over China as well as in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa and other regions. Through global technical integration and independent innovation, Hanergy has become a world leader in thin-film solar technology. The maximum research conversion efficiency of its copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) technology has reached 21.2%, as certified by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar EnergySystems (ISE), and its single-junction and dual-junction gallium arsenide (GaAs) technology's research conversion efficiency has reached to 29.1 and 31.6% respectively. Having been at the forefront of technological innovations, and with its record conversion efficiency rates for solar thin film cells, Hanergy has retained its leadership position in thin-film power industry.