SMA America to Highlight Cutting-Edge Technology as a Megawatt Sponsor at Solar Power International

SMA America will exhibit the latest technology and product offerings at Solar Power International in Salt Lake City on September 23-26. The company has also come on board as a Megawatt sponsor of the show and is the exclusive sponsor of the Storage Central Stage and its educational program.



"We are excited to connect with clients across all industries," said Charles Ellis, vice president of sales for SMA America. "We will share curated products and applications that bring our customers the latest technology, convenience and value."Here's a preview of what Solar Power International attendees can expect to experience at SMA's exhibit—booth number 3837:Utility customers interested in large-scale development can view a full size Sunny Central UP inverter and discuss inverter-only or integrated power station solutions. Integrators focused on distributed generation will get a glimpse of the Sunny Highpower PEAK 3 and the benefits derived from its unique modular approach. In addition to the Sunny Central UP that allows for AC- and DC-coupled storage integration, SMA will also display its DC-DC converter. Storage experts will be on hand to discuss AC and DC coupled architectures and use cases.For commercial applications, SMA will showcase the Sunny Tripower CORE1, including TS4-R-F module-level shutdown device, Data Manager M and the ennexOS cross sector energy management platform. The field proven CORE1 commercial inverter integrates the new SunSpec certified rapid shutdown protocol for the most cost-effective commercial solution on the market.Residential customers can check out the newly updated Sunny Boy inverter series along with the TS4-R-F, TS4-R-S and TS4-R-O module-level optimizers and shutdown devices. The new and improved version of SMA's Sunny Boy-US line of inverters—featuring the latest technology and enhanced safety features to comply with current industry regulations—is part of the company's Power+ Solution for residential solar.The updated Sunny Boy integrates SMA's new TS4-R-F module-level retrofit device, a SunSpec certified solution that increases safety and delivers cost-effective, module-level shutdown. The SunSpec transmitter is factory integrated and does not require additional hardware or communication equipment, representing the fastest and easiest way to comply with NEC 2017 690.12, which is now being enforced. With this solution, installers leverage the open-source SunSpec rapid shutdown protocol, which has already been adopted by many leading PV technology companies.SMA representatives will also be on hand to discuss the SMA Energy System Home, which includes a battery storage system, and is the latest in the company's long line of residential storage solutions. The SMA Energy System offers homeowners multiple options for backup power whole home and protected loads, as well as solutions for home energy management.With the current industry interest in Virtual Power Plants, SMA America has solutions to aggregate and control distributed energy resources, opening new revenue streams for customers.The SMA service team also has several robust solutions to support customers including extended warranties, spare parts guarantee and more. These offerings provide greater flexibility for self-performing customers as well as SMA Optim plant-wide O&M for turnkey support.In addition to hardware and software solutions on display, SMA's thought leadership will be showcased as part of SPI's Expo Education program on the Storage Central Stage. Experts from the residential, commercial, and utility segments will present throughout the week. The full schedule can be viewed here.About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 75 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,400 patents and utility models. 