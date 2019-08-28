The Wasatch Group, sonnen, and Rocky Mountain Power Launch First of a Kind All-Electric Apartment Community, Including Battery Storage for Utility Grid Management

The unique partnership between sonnen, the Wasatch Group and Rocky Mountain Power provides a first-of-a-kind network of solar powered battery storage systems, better known as a Virtual Power Plant (VPP), fully managed by Rocky Mountain Power, the local utility, for the greater good of the community and the electric system.



The Soleil Lofts apartment community in Herriman, Utah represents a truly innovative all-electric residential community design that standardizes on-site energy storage in every unit. The project features over 600 individual sonnen ecoLinx batteries, totaling 12.6 megawatt-hours of solar energy storage that is managed by Rocky Mountain Power, the local utility, to provide emergency back-up power, daily management of peak energy use and demand response for the overall management of the electric grid."As the developer of Soleil Lofts, we started with the firm belief we could build a community that was solving the Salt Lake Valley's serious air quality issues today and in the future. That belief led us to partner with Rocky Mountain Power, sonnen and Auric Energy for the development of an all-electric community utilizing solar and batteries," said Dell Loy Hansen, CEO of the Wasatch Group. "Early in the design process it was clear that sonnen was the leader in battery solutions to meet the needs of this project and others like it. Soleil Lofts is based on the fact that sonnen's ecoLinx is the safest, longest lasting battery which can deliver utility grid services for decades of operation.""The combination of solar and long lasting, safe, intelligent energy storage managed by the local utility is an essential component to the clean energy grid of the future. The solar industry should find inspiration in this extraordinary project, as it provides a blueprint for the future of grid optimized battery storage," said Blake Richetta, Chairman and CEO of sonnen Inc."Not only does Soleil Lofts all-electric community help improve air quality along the Wasatch Front in Utah, the project will create a platform for managing batteries for other customers we serve, as well. This partnership enables an innovative solution to provide low-cost utility services, not otherwise possible. We are honored to work with customers, such as the Wasatch Group, to help innovate for the future and make the lives of all our customers better every day," said Gary Hoogeveen, Rocky Mountain Power CEO.Residents will begin moving into the Soleil Lofts apartments in September 2019 and the final building will be complete in December of 2020. Upon completion, the Soleil Lofts community will be the largest fully installed and operational residential battery demand response solution in the United States.The community will be featured at the 68th United Nations Department of Public Information NGO (UN DPI/NGO) Conference in Salt Lake City on August 26. Further, the Soleil Lofts Virtual Power Plant official unveiling will take place at a special event held in conjunction with the Solar Power International show in Salt Lake City the week of September 23. Contact marketing@sonnen-batterie.com for more information.About The Wasatch GroupSince 1988, Dell Loy Hansen has built The Wasatch Group into one of the largest and most successful real estate companies in Utah, with over 100 properties spanning Utah, Colorado, Washington, Arizona and California. Dell Loy also owns both Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals professional soccer teams. https://www.isyourhome.com/soleil-lofts-herriman-ut/About Rocky Mountain PowerA leader in renewable energy development, Rocky Mountain Power is a division of PacifiCorp, which provides affordable, reliable power to more than 1.9 million customers in six Western states. PacifiCorp operates as Rocky Mountain Power in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho and as Pacific Power in Washington, Oregon, and California. Learn more at: https://poweringgreatness.com/rocky-mountain/About sonnenThe sonnen Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems and a pioneer of clean, decentralized and networked energy system technologies. As one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe, sonnen has received numerous internationally recognized awards. With its virtual battery, which consists of digitally networked home storage systems, sonnen offers new and highly innovative energy services for network operators and customers. sonnen's products are available in many countries and has offices located in Germany, Italy, Australia, the UK and the USA. Since March 2019 sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within its New Energies division.About Auric EnergyAt Auric Energy, we believe that every home and business should have the opportunity to be powered by clean, reliable, and renewable solar power. Sustainable energy production and consumption is the focal point of our business model. With a range of services for homeowners and businesses alike, we will continue to lead our industry in renewable energy storage, low consumption lighting, and energy efficiency audits. Auric Energy is the Largest Solar Provider in Utah and Idaho and has played a central role in the overall system design at Soleil Lofts.