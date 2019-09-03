Geothermal Energy Awards Announced
Best and brightest of the global geothermal community will be honored at the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo in Palm Springs, California, USA
(Palm Springs, California, USA) - The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) has announced awards honoring the best and brightest of the global geothermal energy community. The GRC is a non-profit educational association dedicated to the promotion of geothermal technologies around the world and these prestigious awards have been a highlight of the annual calendar for the past five decades.
The GRC will present the Aidlin, Pioneer, Henry J. Ramey Jr., Ben Holt and Geothermal Special Achievement awards at the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo in Palm Springs, California, September 15-18.
The recipients of these awards have a lifetime of achievement in the geothermal academic, scientific and commercial communities. The GRC Awards recognizes the contributions of these individuals to educational institutions and the geothermal community around the world.
This year's award winners are:
• Joseph W. Aidlin Award - Maria C. Richards
For transcendent service as Board President in supporting the Geothermal Resources Council Staff and guiding the Board during a time of expansion.
• Geothermal Pioneer Award - Leland "Roy" Mink
For 40 years of outstanding leadership, creative vision, and strategic planning for the advancement of geothermal resources and for being a mentor to the next generation.
• Henry J. Ramey Jr. Award - Dennis Kaspereit
For unstinting devotion to innovative reservoir engineering and detailed modeling; leading to near-term reservoir management improvements, lowered field development and maintenance costs, and accurate predictions of long-term reservoir performance.
• Ben Holt Award - Dr. William Harvey
For his significant contribution to geothermal engineering and more importantly, sharing this knowledge and passion with his many students and fellow engineers.
• Geothermal Special Achievement Awards
Recognizes special or outstanding achievements in any aspect of geothermal energy development and related areas:
Vincent J. Signorotti - For 39 years of gracious dedication to the growth and development of geothermal projects through the acquisition, packaging, leasing and financing of real property and mineral rights.
Bruce Levy (Posthumously) - For his lifelong passion for power generation, the development of new power plants, and his love of all the wonderful, diverse personalities in the geothermal industry.
For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Palm Springs, California, USA, visit www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.
##
About the Geothermal Resources Council:
The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2022. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.
###
