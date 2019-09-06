GameChange Solar Announces Best in Class Post Tolerances for Genius Tracker™



More Headlines Articles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - September 6, 2019 - GameChange Solar today announced several new enhancements to both design and engineering which have moved the GameChange Genius Tracker™ to the leading system for post tolerance flexibility and post speed of installation.• Centerpost tolerance has increased 75% to 150% to a standard of 15.5" to 22.5" for vertical tolerance by utilizing the new Gen 4 GC2008 drive system, available Q1 2020.• Vertical tracker to tracker tolerance has increased over 900% from 2" to over 18" and horizontal tolerance has increased from 6" to any amount required. This has been made possible by designing systems with independent edge versus mid interior trackers.• Broad rollout of the GameChange Solar Topo Engineering Design Optimization Service, a complimentary automated deep dive topo analysis and pile design yielding customers the most cost effective design method, substantially limiting costly grading on sites. The Service provides customers with locations and reveals for every post so that simply by following the design, the installation will be completed quickly and cost effectively.Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "Our customers have asked for more flexibility in post installation tolerances to reduce their construction costs. We have worked with them to develop these solutions and are happy to see that they have been warmly received. We expect installation costs to reduce significantly for our customers going forward."About GameChange SolarWith over 6 GW sold, GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.GameChange Solar is driven by its mission to repower the planet with clean solar energy. We do our part by driving fixed tilt racking and tracker equipment costs lower.www.gamechangesolar.com