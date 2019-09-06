HellermannTyton Announces 25-Year Plastic Cable Tie
Plastic material can outlast the average solar farm
MILWAUKEE - HellermannTyton's PVDF Solar Tie delivers unprecedented, all-weather performance
responsible for its extended lifespan, making it the industry's first commercial-scale, plastic solar tie
designed to last more than 25 years.
Manufactured from polyvinylidene fluoride, or PVDF, this outdoor tie exhibits some of the highest UV,
chemical and thermal resistance of any plastic resin. With a maximum operating temperature of 284
degrees F, few materials come close. Metal ties may seem like a better option, but they are known to
sometimes slice through electrified solar cables, which can result in catastrophic faults. Some metal ties
require a hand tool to crimp them closed, a time-consuming inconvenience.
"Metal is expensive and hard to install," said Nick Korth, product marketing manager - energies. "Some
cable tie manufacturers are selling cheap plastics that don't last long. HellermannTyton is completing its
suite of wire management materials, enabling the introduction of a Solar Tie that combines the longevity
of metal and the ease of installation and wire safety customers expect from a polymer-based cable tie."
The gray color indicates PVDF, which provides inspectors visual confirmation a solar-specific wire
management product was used on the installation and can speed site approval.
HellermannTyton has an industry reputation for engineered plastics that deliver extended-life
performance outdoors and is a major supplier to the solar installation market.
