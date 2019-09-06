HellermannTyton Announces 25-Year Plastic Cable Tie

MILWAUKEE - HellermannTyton's PVDF Solar Tie delivers unprecedented, all-weather performance



and longevity in an otherwise familiar-looking fastener design. The cable tie's unique material isresponsible for its extended lifespan, making it the industry's first commercial-scale, plastic solar tiedesigned to last more than 25 years.Manufactured from polyvinylidene fluoride, or PVDF, this outdoor tie exhibits some of the highest UV,chemical and thermal resistance of any plastic resin. With a maximum operating temperature of 284degrees F, few materials come close. Metal ties may seem like a better option, but they are known tosometimes slice through electrified solar cables, which can result in catastrophic faults. Some metal tiesrequire a hand tool to crimp them closed, a time-consuming inconvenience."Metal is expensive and hard to install," said Nick Korth, product marketing manager - energies. "Somecable tie manufacturers are selling cheap plastics that don't last long. HellermannTyton is completing itssuite of wire management materials, enabling the introduction of a Solar Tie that combines the longevityof metal and the ease of installation and wire safety customers expect from a polymer-based cable tie."The gray color indicates PVDF, which provides inspectors visual confirmation a solar-specific wiremanagement product was used on the installation and can speed site approval.HellermannTyton has an industry reputation for engineered plastics that deliver extended-lifeperformance outdoors and is a major supplier to the solar installation market.View more information here.# # #About HellermannTytonHellermannTyton is a global leader in cable management and protection products, identification systems and network connectivity solutions. Its systems and solutions are specified by major manufacturers and contractors in the OEM, data communications, automotive, heavy equipment, renewable energy and related industries. The company's engineered solutions and innovative products are designed and constructed to meet the strictest quality standards while delivering reliable implementation at the lowest cost. HellermannTyton operates in 39 countries, with NorthAmerican headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. www.hellermann.tyton.com