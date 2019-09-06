Welcome to Clenergy Booth L03+L04 at the Vietnam Solar Power Expo 2019

Clenergy will exhibit in the upcoming Vietnam Solar Power Expo 2019, which will be scheduled on September 25-26, 2019 at National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam. Welcome to visit Clenergy Booth L03+L04!

Clenergy will exhibit in the upcoming Vietnam Solar Power Expo 2019, which will be scheduled on September 25-26, 2019 at National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam. Welcome to visit Clenergy Booth L03+L04!



More Headlines Articles

Vietnam Solar Power Expo 2019 is officially endorsed and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vietnam Energy Association.Vietnam is regarded as the hottest place for solar power investments in the Asia Pacific region. As a hi-tech innovative renewable energy company, Clenergy has been adhering to the concept of eco-friendly and sustainable development of renewable energy in Vietnam. Clenergy installed 1.7 GW of solar products in 2018, and Vietnam accounted for 21.8% of the newly installed capacity, reaching 370 MW.As the sponsor for this two-day event, Clenergy will showcase its cutting-edge roof and ground mounting systems at the upcoming event in response to the rapidly growing solar energy sector in Vietnam.Don't miss Clenergy booth at L03+L04.Event: Vietnam Solar Power Expo 2019Booth No.: L03+L04Dates: September 25-26, 2019Venue: National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam