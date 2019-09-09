Eversource, Hope on Haven Hill Partner on Energy Efficiency at Abi’s Place

MANCHESTER, N.H. (September 9, 2019) - In order to support Hope on Haven's critical work to provide services to pregnant and newly parenting women with substance use disorder, Eversource recently partnered with the organization on energy efficiency upgrades at Abi's Place.



"Eversource is proud to support Hope on Haven Hill and its critical work helping pregnant and newly parenting mothers and their children in the battle against substance misuse," said Eversource Energy Efficiency Supervisor Frank Melanson, who worked closely with Hope on Haven Hill on the project. "By working together on these innovative energy efficiency solutions, Hope on Haven Hill is not only saving money and reducing their impact on the environment, they're also making Abi's Place a more comfortable home for the women and children living there.""A home is the foundation for healthy people. Today more than 50 women and their children receive services from Hope on Haven Hill's residential program and outpatient services. Now that Abi's place is open, we can provide eight to sixteen more families a year a more comfortable space for recovery," said Hope on Haven Hill Co-Founder and Executive Director Kerry Norton. "Initially the energy efficiency updates were out of our budget, but thanks to Eversource's programs and incentives we were able to improve the efficiency of Hope on Haven Hill and purchase and update Abi's Place."Located in Rochester, Abi's Place is New Hampshire's first recovery house solely for parenting woman with babies, and it was unveiled at a ribbon cutting in July. Eversource joined a team of volunteers and community organizations to provide energy efficiency updates to the facility that was formerly St. Mary's Church Rectory.Eversource is a long-time community partner of Hope on Haven Hill and has previously conducted energy audits and assisted in energy efficiency upgrades at the organization's other facility. In conjunction with the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, Eversource provided Hope on Haven Hill a grant toward the upgrades at Abi's Place, named after Abi Lizotte, one of the original founders of Hope on Haven Hill.These upgrades include the installation of energy-efficient air source heat pumps for heating and cooling, an ENERGY STAR boiler and tankless water heater, thermostats and 39 energy-efficient windows. In addition, incandescent lightbulbs were replaced with LED lighting and controls throughout the interior and exterior of the building. Abi's Place was also weatherized through air sealing and insulation.The nonprofit worked with Eversource through its Income Eligible Home Energy Assistance program, which is available to income-eligible customers, non-profit entities, public housing authorities. Several future projects are in the pipeline at Hope on Haven Hill's other facility in Rochester, including the installation of energy-efficient outside doors, the addition of a vestibule in the office area to serve as a barrier for warm or cool air, and more insulation.For more information about Eversource's award-winning programs available to help customers better manage their energy, save money and reduce their impact on the environment, visit Eversource.com.About EversourceEversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,300 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the top contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceNH) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceNH). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.CONTACT:William Hinkle603-634-2228william.hinkle@eversource.comKaitlyn Woods603-634-2418kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com