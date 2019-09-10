Solaria Raises $40 Million to Scale Production Capacity for Premium Residential Solar Panels

Solaria Corporation, a global provider of advanced solar energy products, today announced that the company will more than double production capabilities by the end of the year, an increase made possible by $40 million in growth funding from leading strategic and financial investors including well-known solar industry investors T.J. Rodgers and Isidoro Quiroga, both of whom have joined Solaria's Board of Directors.

OAKLAND, CA, SEPT. 10, 2019 - Solaria Corporation, a global provider of advanced solar energy products, today announced that the company will more than double production capabilities by the end of the year, an increase made possible by $40 million in growth funding from leading strategic and financial investors including well-known solar industry investors T.J. Rodgers and Isidoro Quiroga, both of whom have joined Solaria's Board of Directors.



More Headlines Articles

"One of the fastest-growing areas in renewable energy is premium residential solar, where the focus is on efficiency, aesthetics, and value," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "Solaria's Pure Black™ PowerXT panels have emerged as a first choice in the premium segment, exceeding our expectations and creating tremendous demand for our products. Now we'll be able to satisfy our customers while maintaining excellent customer service."Rodgers said, "I have the privilege of seeing and evaluating a wide range of solar technologies, and it quickly became clear to me that Solaria's approach is unparalleled. Solaria pays attention to what is most important in residential solar products: quality, performance, and aesthetics. I'm pleased to support Solaria as they increase their market share worldwide and lead the way towards energy independence."Designed and engineered in the U.S., Solaria PowerXT® is one of the most advanced solar panels on the market today. A patented cell design, advanced panel architecture, and innovative assembly techniques enable greater than 20% efficiency and a sleek Pure Black™ design with no visible circuitry. High power density allows solar installers to maximize power and energy yield on customer roofs. And shade resistant technology keeps Solaria PowerXT performing when other panels have ceased generating power.About SolariaSolaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation by building advanced solar panels and fully integrated systems. Using advanced patented technology, proven field performance, and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for residential and commercial solar markets. Solaria headquarters are in California, USA. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com