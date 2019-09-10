Clean Energy Award Winners To Be Honored at IREC's Annual National 3iAward Ceremony at Solar Power International

What: Annual IREC 3iAwards ceremony honoring the nation's best of 2019 Innovation, Ingenuity and Inspiration in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Winners are based on a prestigious annual national search for people, projects and programs that promote and accelerate the sustainable growth of clean energy and are not announced in advance. Two 2019 IREC Energy Heroes also will be honored.



When: Tuesday, September 24th 4:30-5:30pm MDTWhere: Solar Power International, Salt Palace Convention Center, Industry Trends Theater booth 7341Details:The 2019 IREC 3iAwards are presented for: State & Local Government Achievement of the Year; Community/Shared Renewables Energy Project of the Year; State Policy Champion of the Year; and IREC Accredited Training Provider of the Year.Two IREC Energy Heroes will be honored: a nationally recognized youth climate activist, and the workforce arm of a major national building trade organization working with IREC to bridge the gap between at-risk youth and solar jobs."Our 3iAward winners and IREC Energy Heroes represent the nation's most extraordinary people, projects and programs, creating solutions to today's complex renewable energy and energy efficiency challenges one state and one community at a time," says IREC Board Chair Larry Shirley. "Our honorees exemplify the higher goals we need to achieve to make a clean energy future possible, and they are changing our national energy landscape in the process."________________________________________About IRECIREC builds the foundation for rapid adoption of clean energy and energy efficiency to benefit people, the economy, and the planet. Our vision is a 100% clean energy future that is reliable, resilient and equitable. IREC is an independent not-for-profit organization that relies on the generosity of donors, sponsors, and public and private program funders to support our transformational work. Since 1982: Independent leadership. Trusted clean energy expertise. www.irecusa.org www.irecusa.org