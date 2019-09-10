Soltec SF7 Bifacial solar tracker attains Bifacial Gain of over 16.2%
Soltec publishes the third part of its White Paper with the results of a 9-month period obtained by BiTEC
Soltec, a leading manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers and related services in large ground-mount PV projects, has prepared a white paper that presents the results obtained from September of 2018 to June of 2019 at Soltec's Bifacial Tracker Evaluation Center (BiTEC) in Livermore, California.
BiTEC studied the bifacial gain of PV modules deployed in the two most common tracker configurations in the market today: one-in-portrait (1P) and two-in-portrait (2P). Initial results show that individual modules deployed in SF7 Bifacial tracker in 2P configuration exhibit a Bifacial Gain that is 2.1% higher than that of the same modules in 1P configuration.
Besides that, this document shows that bifacial modules mounted un SF7 Bifacial solar trackers provide 16.2% more Bifacial Gain under high albedo conditions (around 58%) and 10.1% under medium albedo conditions (29%).
In this White Paper, the BiTEC analysis center places special emphasis on the importance of albedo to achieve more satisfactory results in obtaining energy. In this way, we conclude that the lighter colors of the soil and a softer texture result in a higher albedo and a greater generation of energy in bifacial modules.
Bifacial technology is revolutionizing the photovoltaic market and entails changes in the design and behavior of bifacial trackers. All analyzes of these factors can be found in the third part of the Soltec White Paper.
SOLTEC
Soltec's global operations and workforce of over 1500 people blend experience of over 15 years with innovation. The company has manufacturing facilities in Argentina, Brazil, China, and Spain, as well as offices in Australia, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Peru, and the United States. With a strong commitment to renewable energy and the environment, the company is dedicated to innovation, product standardization, and customer success.
