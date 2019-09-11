More Than 125 Solar Sites Will Open Their Doors for the 2019 Illinois Solar Tour

The rapid growth of solar power in Illinois will be on display Saturday, Sept. 28, as more than 125 homes and businesses open their doors for the Illinois Solar Tour.



Thousands of Illinoisans are expected to participate in the free event, hosted by the Illinois Solar Energy Association (ISEA). The Solar Tour gives the public a chance to visit nearby homes and businesses who have decided to cut their utility bills by going solar. The Solar Tour features sites in every part of the state where hosts will talk with the public about the experience of going solar.The large number of tour sites is evidence of the rapid growth of solar in Illinois, which created more than 1,300 new jobs in 2018 and billions in economic activity in recent years. But renewable energy in Illinois is at a crossroads due to uncertainty over state policy. The Illinois Power Agency predicts that renewable energy growth could stall next year without new legislation such as the Path to 100 Act (SB 1781 / HB 2966).ISEA members and Illinois' renewable energy industry is supporting the Path to 100 Act as the best way to enable the state meets its clean energy goals. The bill would create an estimated 21,000 new jobs as well as $2.8 billion in new property tax revenues and $1.95 billion in landowner payments over 20 years.Solar energy is the world's fastest growing source of energy. The self-guided Illinois Solar Tour will give participants valuable insight on the savings and environmental benefits of going solar as well as the costs and processes involved in solar installations.The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please visit the Tour's website to find sites to explore near you at http://www.illinoissolartour.org.Participating Towns and Cities in the Tour include but are not limited to:Alsip, Arlington Heights, Ashland, Aurora, Batavia, Belvidere, Bloomington, Brookfield, Buffalo Grove, Bull Valley, Burr Ridge, Carol Stream, Chicago, Clinton, Collinsville, Columbia, Concord, Crystal Lake, Decatur, Deer Park, Deerfield, DeKalb, Dow, Downers Grove, Earlville, East Peoria, Elburn, Elgin, Elmhurst, Evanston, Fithian, Glen Carbon, Glenview, Goreville, Grayslake, Greenville, Highland Park, Hinsdale, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Jacksonville, La Grange, Lake in the Hills, Lebanon, Libertyville, Lisle, Mahomet, Matteson, McHenry, Minooka, Morris, Naperville, Niles, Normal, Oak Park, Palatine, Palos Hills, Peoria, Plainfield, Prairie Grove, Prospect Heights, Rock City, Rockford, Schaumburg, Skokie, Springfield, Stonefort, Sullivan, Troy, Urbana, Washington, Wauconda, West Chicago, Wheaton, Williamsville, Wilmette, Winnetka and Woodridge.The Illinois Solar Energy Association (ISEA) is a non-profit organization that promotes the widespread application of solar and other forms of renewable energy through our mission of education and advocacy. ISEA is the state resource for renewable energy related policy developments, educational classes, events and access to local renewable energy businesses. http://www.illinoissolar.orgThe Path to 100 Act is supported by labor and renewable energy organizations working to create jobs in Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.pathto100.net.