Solis Launches Utility Inverter Solution at Solar Power International

Zhejiang, China and Dublin, Ohio - Sept. 10, 2019. Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, expands its Solis portfolio with a new utility-scale solution for the U.S. solar market. The Solis 125kW 1500V three-phase string inverter will make its debut at the Solar Power International exhibit Sept. 23 through 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah.



According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance's recent Solar Module and Inverter Bankability report, Solis earned third place among Asian inverter brands out of a total of 17 global inverter manufacturers. Banks are more willing to offer non-recourse loans to PV projects using Solis inverters, helping developers secure financing.PV asset owners are increasingly turning to string inverter technologies for utility-scale projects. Delivering substantial energy harvest advantages, the Solis 125kW solution combines high power density and light weight to streamline installation. Furthermore, Ginlong's integrated utility solution includes a dedicated U.S.-based service team to guarantee hassle free O&M."Solis continuously sets new standards in string inverter reliability," says Gary Lam, Head of Utility Business at Ginlong Solis USA. "High system reliability means ultra-low maintenance costs for our customers, boosting returns over the life of their assets."DNV-GL validation testing puts Solis at the very top of the performance range for three-phase string inverters. DNV-GL notes "the inverter life models presented are positively impacted by the long and impressive track record of PV inverters designed and manufactured by Ginlong. The useful life projections are at or near the top of the string inverter life projections."Designed for higher energy yield, the Solis 125kW offers unique advantages including:• 33% higher DC string voltage than 1000V systems, resulting in higher energy density and lower installation costs• 99.1% maximum efficiency -- one of the highest in the market• 20 DC inputs results in DC to AC ratios up to 150% for greater energy generation during lower irradiance conditions• Optional AC combiner connects two-125kW units into a 250K system, substantially reducing AC cable costsThe Solis 125 kW features built-in string monitoring, which measures all string parameters for quick fault isolation and system commissioning. An integrated smart I/V curve scanning feature helps detect such string faults as panel mismatch and shading, decreasing O&M time and increasing system energy yield. DC fuses on both positive and negative inputs protect the inverter and DC cables, while built-in replicable DC and AC Type II surge protection devices (SPD) safeguard during power surges, further ensuring system availability. Lastly, Type I SPD protection is also available to shield against damage from frequent surges and lightning strikes.The complete Solis line will be on display at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Booth 2725.