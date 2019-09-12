World’s largest wind turbine blade test stand built by Siemens Gamesa
-R&D investment in blade testing aimed at reducing risk and providing innovative, reliable solutions -The new facility will be capable of performing full-scale tests on the next generations of SGRE rotor blades
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has begun construction of the world's largest wind turbine blade test stand in Aalborg, Denmark. The site will be capable of performing full-scale tests on the next generations of SGRE rotor blades and is expected to be fully operational before the end of 2019.
This significant R&D investment in extensive testing will represent additional savings for SGRE's clients in the future. Such high value-adding R&D activities enable the company to significantly reduce the risk of technical issues and simultaneously deliver wind turbines that are innovative and reliable.
"The first tests will be on the 94 meter-long blades for the SG 10.0-193 DD offshore wind turbine, which are almost the same length as one soccer field. We are however building the test stand to accommodate the blade sizes that we will see in the future", said Vicente García Muñoz, Head of
Validation Means Management at SGRE.
The gigantic structure in Aalborg will have more steel rebar reinforcement per square meter than a wind turbine foundation, so that it has the capability to accelerate the test and prove full reliability over the lifetime of the blade in the shortest possible time, while full respecting IEC regulations.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the business: offshore, onshore and services. The company's advanced digital capabilities enable it to offer one of the broadest product portfolios in the sector as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With more than 95 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. The company's orders backlog stands at €25.1 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (trading on the Ibex-35 index).
