Sunnova Expands Financing Solutions for Sunnova SunSafe™ for Its Customers and Dealer Network

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) announced today the expansion of its Sunnova SunSafe™ Easy Own customized solar and battery storage financing options with the addition of a 10-year finance agreement. The new 10-year finance offering is available in the 12 existing Sunnova SunSafe™ markets1.



"We believe in consumer choice," said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova Energy International. "Providing greater financing options for our customers and our network of installation partners will allow consumers to choose the solar energy service best suited for them."The Sunnova SunSafe™ offerings provide customers with peace of mind when unexpected events cause grid power outages. Unlike a solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe™ customers will continue to generate solar energy during the day when a power outage occurs. Any excess energy that is produced is stored in the battery for use at night. When charged at 100%, customers can power their most-needed lights and appliances for approximately 10-13 hours, depending on battery capacity and usage2. All products are backed by the 25-year Sunnova Protect™ service agreement."In addition to the broad choice of financing offerings we already provide, we are proud to now offer 10- and 25-year Sunnova SunSafe™ financing options, both of which include our 25-year Sunnova Protect™ service," said Michael Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunnova Energy International. "We listen to our customers and work with our installation partners in expanding our financing and product solutions to grow our collective businesses and serve the needs of the market."ABOUT SUNNOVASunnova is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, serving customers in more than 20 U.S. states and territories. Our goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and we operate with a simple mission: to power energy independence.For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.1 All services provided by Sunnova Energy International Inc.'s subsidiary Sunnova Energy Corporation. Licensing Information.2 The amount of power available from the battery during a power outage is limited, depending on the loads connected, customer usage and battery configuration (i.e. batteries in certain areas may be set up to provide you with the best economic benefit, which may affect the amount of back-up power available). Solar systems and/or batteries may require repairs after weather events and such repairs may be delayed due to forces outside of our control. No assurances can be given that the solar system or the battery will always work. You should never rely upon either of these to power life support or other medical devices.