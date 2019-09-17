Big brands Nike, Facebook and EDF to speak at The Business Booster

Bill Weihl, Facebook's former Director for Sustainability, Nike's former Vice President for Sustainable Business & Innovation Dr Cyrus Wadia, EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy and French Minister of Environment Élisabeth Borne will join EIT InnoEnergy at its flagship event The Business Booster (TBB).



Taking place on the 3-4 October at Palais des congrès de Paris in Paris, the experts will reveal how to place consumers at the heart of the energy transition.Hardt Hyperloop will also be showcasing the latest in cutting-edge, sustainable travel with a model version of their hyperloop technology. Using very little electricity, the electromagnetic levitation system is expected to provide a sustainable alternative to short-haul flights in the near future.EIT InnoEnergy CEO Diego Pavia said: "More than ever we need to focus on the human side of the energy transition - decarbonising energy and mobility are the biggest challenges we have ever faced."Consumer involvement is vital to a successful transition, which is why we are bringing together experts from the world's biggest brands to collaborate on solutions as well as showcasing the latest in technical developments to the public."If that wasn't enough, to further inspire delegates, the conference will be opened by Mary Robinson, the first woman President of Ireland and United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Change.Over the two days TBB will explore:• The need for new skills and competencies• Diversity and creativity as sources of innovation• The "consumer readiness level"• The new roles of prosumers• The citizens' roleDesigned to inspire, delegates will learn about cutting edge, world-class technologies, hear about new business models and connect with the people making it happen.Delegates will also have the opportunity to learn from:• European Investment Bank• Schneider Electric France• Professors and Nobel Prize Laureates• Government Ministers and Committee Chairs• Award winning journalists• MIT and the International Energy AgencyWith over 800 delegates from 40 countries including start-ups, industry representatives, financial communities, policy makers and regulators, the event is a melting pot of new ideas, new insight and new business ventures.Delegates to The Business Booster will hear from expert speakers, witness live panel debates, join in interactive sessions - and discover over 150 cutting edge sustainable energy technologies and investment opportunities. The event also offers an opportunity for companies to take to the stage themselves to pitch to a live audience of investors and industry representatives. Registration for tickets is now open.