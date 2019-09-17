Caterpillar to Showcase Industry-Leading Hybrid Energy Solutions at Solar Power International and Energy Storage International Exhibitions

DEERFIELD, IL - Caterpillar Inc. will be participating in North America Smart Energy Week from Sept. 23 to 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, including the Solar Power International and Energy Storage International exhibitions. Caterpillar is participating as a Kilowatt Sponsor and will exhibit in booth 2613 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.



"Caterpillar has demonstrated the real-world applications of robust hybrid systems for commercial and industrial customers seeking lower energy costs, improved power quality, reduced emissions, increased energy resiliency, and other benefits," said Rob Schueffner, hybrid energy solutions segment manager for Caterpillar Electric Power. "We're looking forward to sharing our insights during North America Smart Energy Week, including our comprehensive portfolio of hybrid energy solutions combined with decades of expertise in designing and installing complex solutions that reduce owning and operating costs."Advanced hybrid energy solutions from CaterpillarKey offerings in Caterpillar's hybrid energy solutions technology suite include:• the Cat® Master Microgrid Controller (MMC), which keeps loads continuously energized with high-quality power at the lowest cost by managing the flow of power from every source in the system;• Cat Connect Remote Asset Monitoring, which provides data visualization, reporting and alerts from anywhere in the world through an easy-to-use web interface;• Cat Bi-Directional Power (BDP) inverters, which supply real and reactive power with grid-forming and grid-following capabilities;• the Cat Energy Storage System, which uses advanced lithium-ion batteries with superior energy density, high discharge/recharge efficiency and high cycle life to compensate for fluctuations in output from renewable energy sources; and• Cat photovoltaic solar modules, including several robust technology options that provide flexibility in system design, simplify installation, and deliver superior performance.Caterpillar delivers innovative power systems engineered for exceptional durability, reliability and value. The company offers worldwide product support, with parts and service available globally through Caterpillar's authorized service and dealer network. In addition, dealer service technicians are trained to service every aspect of Cat equipment.For more information, visit www.cat.com/microgrid or e-mail Electric_Power@cat.com.# # #About CaterpillarFor more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET'S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, "Caterpillar Yellow," the "Power Edge" and Cat "Modern Hex" trade dress, as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission.